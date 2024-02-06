Out of the past: Dec. 24

1991

At least 11 persons have been hospitalized for suspected food poisoning following a Christmas banquet held in Cape Girardeau over the weekend; a total of 32 people who attended the Miltenberger & Willing and Saueressig Company party at the Show Me Center Friday night sought treatment the day after with symptoms ranging from acute abdominal distress to fever and nausea.

Cape Girardeau Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838 has donated three American flags, valued at nearly $500, to the Missouri Veterans Home here; the flags will be placed in the living area of each wing at the home.

1966

While most Cape Girardeans are gathered in family homes this Christmas Day, one local woman, Mrs. Dennis Turner, will be spending the Yule season entertaining military troops overseas; the vocalist has been with the Sand Pipers three years.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Douglas Wayne Thompson yesterday was convicted a second time of the murder of Cape Girardeau auxiliary police officer Herbert L. Goss; he was sentenced to life imprisonment, thus escaping the gas chamber in which his partner in crime, Sammy Aire Tucker, died.