Out of the past: Dec. 23

1998

More than 1,800 gallons of gasoline that leaked from Spanky's Texaco station, 2201 Broadway, has been collected during a cleanup by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources; the emergency cleanup began Friday after high levels of petroleum fumes were discovered in Cape Girardeau sewers; cleanup will continue at least through this week; the situation was most serious Friday night, when petroleum levels were most explosive; Cape Girardeau fire and public works departments took turns flushing sewer lines in an effort to clear the fuel and lower the level of gas vapors; yesterday's readings showed no vapors present.

The Rev. William Bird was the first and only person to file for a seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education on the opening day of filings yesterday; Bird, who will complete his first term on the board in April, is seeking re-election; the board has decided not to appoint anyone to fill the remaining three months of Steve Wright's term on the board; Wright resigned Dec. 16 to seek employment in the district, and he has been hired for a position with the Work Keys program at the Cape Girardeau Area Vocational-Technical School.

1973

A different morning worship is presented at Christ Episcopal Church, when "Nine Lessons in Carols" is given; the young people of the church recite the lessons about Christmas.

Dr. C.T. Herbert, a pediatrician who has been active in the citizens' Committee for Quality Education, has filed as the first candidate for a seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; three posts will be filled at the April 2 election, two for full three-year terms and the other for a one-year unexpired term of the Rev. Earl W. Tharp, who is resigning to move to De Soto, Missouri.