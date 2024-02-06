Out of the past: Dec. 23

1995

Officials at Southeast Missouri State University hope to be able to award honorary doctoral and professional degrees as early as next spring; Dr. Bill Atchley, university interim president, proposed the addition, which was approved this week by the Board of Regents.

J. Ronald Fischer was a member of the Cape Girardeau County Court when the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority was formed; now he's a member of the port authority's board of commissioners; Fischer, who recently retired as Cape Girardeau city manager, was appointed to the board by the Cape Girardeau County Commission, formerly called the county court; also newly-appointed by the Cape County Commission is Carl Talley, formerly Jackson city administrator.

1970

Getting out the December payroll is the main item of business in Cape Girardeau County Court, with checks for four officials being their last; three officials were defeated in elections this year: Associate County Court Judge Herbert F. Brune, Common Pleas Court Clerk Ervin Hobbs and Circuit Clerk W.W. Seabaugh; also receiving a final check is Treasurer Clinton M. Wunderlich, who served a four-year term, but was unable to seek reelection due to a change in the status of Cape County while he was in office.

George Pendergrass has been named the Illmo-Scott City Kiwanis Club's man of the year; Pendergrass, the audio-visual director at State College, has been active in the Boy Scouts, Young Men's Christian Association, Parent-Teachers unit and the Optimist Club.