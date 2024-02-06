Out of the past: Dec. 23

Long Distance Discount Inc. has moved its telephone switching network operations to its new building at 24 S. Minnesota Ave.; some customers experienced some problems in placing and receiving calls during the move; this was caused by an interfacing wiring problem with other carriers, not a problem on LDD's end, according to a company spokesman.
More than 750 food baskets are distributed to needy families at the Salvation Army; the baskets were made possible through donations to the Tree of Lights campaign.
A difference of more than $40,000 exists in reports prepared for filing by the three commissioners appointed to assess damages in the condemnation of a tenth-acre owned by the College Apartments Inc. and sought by the State College Board of Regents; two of the commissioners, Eugene W. McCallister and James L. Jones, value the land at $45,000; but C.W. Bauerle, the third commissioner, assesses damages to the owner at $4,375.
Provisions for a special part-time investigator who would work directly for the prosecuting attorney has been made in the Cape Girardeau County budget for 1970 as now proposed; the budget calls for the investigator to receive $200 per month.
Fire gutted the top half of the 1 1/2-story frame residence owned and occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Herbert C. Kasten, 219 S. Hanover St., yesterday afternoon; loss is estimated at more than $1,500; ice formed as the firemen poured water on the blaze, which was well underway when it was discovered by Mrs. Kasten, who was at home at the time.
Caroling parties for Girls Scouts this holiday season have centered around the home of Margaret A. Hope on Woodland Drive, the founder of Girl Scouting in Cape Girardeau; Hope, assisted by Mrs. Alvin Macke and Mrs. Ben Vinyard, started the first Girl Scout troop here in 1927, and the scout troops are taking the opportunity of the holiday to express their appreciation to her.
Another new building and loan association has come to Cape Girardeau, namely the Lincoln Housing Trust, which is moving its offices into the H.-H. Building today; the main headquarters of the West are in St. Louis, and Cape Girardeau is one of 100 western branches and one of five in Missouri; Thomas R. Lloyd will have charge of the work in Southeast Missouri.
Someone broke into St. Vincent's Catholic Church last night and carried away a half ton of coal; no doubt it was taken by some person who needed it, but the theft was unnecessary; the priest of St. Vincent's College and parish are always ready to help the needy.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.