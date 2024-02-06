Out of the past: Dec. 23

1994

Long Distance Discount Inc. has moved its telephone switching network operations to its new building at 24 S. Minnesota Ave.; some customers experienced some problems in placing and receiving calls during the move; this was caused by an interfacing wiring problem with other carriers, not a problem on LDD's end, according to a company spokesman.

More than 750 food baskets are distributed to needy families at the Salvation Army; the baskets were made possible through donations to the Tree of Lights campaign.

1969

A difference of more than $40,000 exists in reports prepared for filing by the three commissioners appointed to assess damages in the condemnation of a tenth-acre owned by the College Apartments Inc. and sought by the State College Board of Regents; two of the commissioners, Eugene W. McCallister and James L. Jones, value the land at $45,000; but C.W. Bauerle, the third commissioner, assesses damages to the owner at $4,375.

Provisions for a special part-time investigator who would work directly for the prosecuting attorney has been made in the Cape Girardeau County budget for 1970 as now proposed; the budget calls for the investigator to receive $200 per month.