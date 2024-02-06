Out of the past: Dec. 23

1993

The virus Grinch may wind up spoiling Christmas for families in the Cape Girardeau area; the Cape Girardeau County Health Department says major increases occurred the past week in several reported illnesses, including gastrointestinal, upper respiratory illness, strep throat, pink eye and chicken pox.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Local native Shari Fioranelli was named associate publisher of the Scott County News last week, publisher Jon K. Rust announces; Fioranelli, 43, started in the newspaper business in her early 20s and has been involved in various publishing positions throughout the years.

1968

Approximately 250 Christmas baskets and 300 to 350 dolls are distributed at the Salvation Army headquarters, 215 Broadway; Capt. Ralph Spicer, corps officers, says about 300 applications were made for the baskets, and other organizations in Cape Girardeau are helping provide food baskets for needy families for Christmas.

Petitions are being circulated throughout Cape Girardeau protesting the proposed city ordinance making it mandatory for every residence to pay a minimum of $2 per month for garbage and trash collection; the ordinance has been given its first reading and is scheduled for final passage at a special City Council meeting Thursday morning.