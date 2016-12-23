Out of the past: Dec. 23

1991

Less than a third of the county's 1991 personal-property and real-estate taxes have been collected, and County Collector Harold Kuehle is bracing for the usual last-minute rush.

A Union Electric natural-gas distribution main developed a leak in the 1800 block of William Street; firefighters are called to the site at 7:39 a.m., after a strong odor of natural gas is detected; as a precaution, the entire block is closed to traffic while UE employees bolt a stainless steel sleeve around the cracked main, sealing it; a new gas line is scheduled to replace the old one in that area next year.

1966

Arriving just two days before Christmas, a heavy snowfall here and in the district promises to fulfill the dream of Irving Berlin's famous song, "White Christmas"; weather prognosticators predict the area could receive up to seven inches of snow by nightfall.

A 1,200-pound safe was stolen from the Montgomery Ward Retail Store, 18 N. Main St., late last night or early this morning; store manager Dave Graves said the safe contained more than $500; burglars used a store dolly to transport the safe from a second-floor office to the elevator and out the back door.