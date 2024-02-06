Out of the past: Dec. 22

1998

Winter has arrived with a vengeance; a blast of arctic air preceded by freezing precipitation swept the region late Monday, plummeting temperatures; icy roadways, blowing snow and wind made for dangerous travel, especially for Santas who helped deliver presents to more than 375 families through Toybox, a joint program of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees and the Southeast Missourian newspaper.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Bollinger County government could be better managed financially by adopting recommendations of a state audit, Missouri Auditor Margaret Kelly said; the recommendations would allow the county government to be more efficiently and effectively managed, Kelly said in a statement released from Jefferson City; many of the recommendations dealt with record keeping; Kelly said county officials plan to implement many of the audit recommendations.

1973

The word "arson" is on the tip of everyone's tongue, but no one will officially use it after a fire severely damaged the Math Learning Center in the north end of Cape Girardeau Central High School yesterday afternoon; the fire began about 3:25 in one of 12 wooden cabinets containing displays of math puzzles and games; flames spread from the cabinet to the ceiling tiles; a stairwell just outside the door of the room allowed smoke to pour through the upper floors, and witnesses said in five minutes smoke was so thick no one could see.

Because 90% of the total activity of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office occurs within a 5-mile radius of the county courthouse in Jackson and Common Pleas Courthouse at Cape Girardeau, Sheriff Ivan E. McLain says the proposed law enforcement complex should be built on the County Farm site -- a site of equal distance to either place.