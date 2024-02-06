Out of the past: Dec. 22

Dan Sebaugh may not be the kind of person who makes a big splash, but he's made a lot of quiet ripples on the Oak Ridge Board of Education during the last two decades; this month, Sebaugh announced to fellow board members that he would not seek an eighth term during the April elections; his announcement brings to an end a 21-year affiliation with the school district, but the former Jackson math teacher said he'll continue to work for the district in other ways.
Patty Reisenbichler has resigned as executive secretary of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce; Reisenbichler, who has served at the chamber more than 10 years, says she is exploring other employment options; the position will not be immediately filled.
Things are looking good, but they could look better; that's the latest progress report of the canned food drive spearheaded by The Missourian newspaper and the 135th Engineer Group of the Missouri National Guard; the concerns are trying to collect canned foodstuffs for the Salvation Army's winter relief program; goal for the drive is 5,000 cans; as of this morning, approximately 3,000 cans have been collected; deadline for the collection is tomorrow.
ALTENBURG-FROHNA, Mo. -- A proposed merger of the two east Perry County communities of Altenburg and Frohna has been given added impetus with the approval by both town councils of a special election to let the citizens decide the fate of the issue.
With Christmas only two days away, stores are set for the usual last-minute rush with indications that holiday buying will set a new record in Cape Girardeau; to accommodate tardy shoppers, stores here will remain open until 8 p.m. today and Tuesday, but will close at the customary time, 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Christmas Eve.
Burglars were busy yesterday; more than $2,000 in loot was taken in a burglary of Cape Cut Rate Drug store, 635 Good Hope St., Sunday night; likewise, the Blue Hole Cafe on South Sprigg Street was burglarized early Sunday, the 10th time that establishment has been broken into in 22 years; carried off in that burglary were two or three boxes of cigars, a number of cartons and packages of cigarettes, candy bars and more than two cases of beer.
Seven persons were arrested, five stills confiscated, 12 gallons of whiskey taken and 500 gallons of mash destroyed by officers of Bollinger County in raids Wednesday night and Thursday in the Zalma, Missouri, area; Fred Meyer, Cape Girardeau County deputy sheriff, was using his bloodhounds to trail the burglars who broke into the Goodwin and Jean warehouse at Zalma on Wednesday, when the dogs sniffed out a large still in operation.
Installation of the steam line running from the Teachers College power plant to the new Education Building, now being completed, is to begin next week in order to have the new gymnasium in that building ready for games between the college and visiting teams after the Christmas holidays; the new gym has a seating capacity of 500 using the balcony, collapsible bleachers under it and other available space.
-- Sharon K. Sanders