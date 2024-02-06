Out of the past: Dec. 22

1997

Dan Sebaugh may not be the kind of person who makes a big splash, but he's made a lot of quiet ripples on the Oak Ridge Board of Education during the last two decades; this month, Sebaugh announced to fellow board members that he would not seek an eighth term during the April elections; his announcement brings to an end a 21-year affiliation with the school district, but the former Jackson math teacher said he'll continue to work for the district in other ways.

Patty Reisenbichler has resigned as executive secretary of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce; Reisenbichler, who has served at the chamber more than 10 years, says she is exploring other employment options; the position will not be immediately filled.

1972

Things are looking good, but they could look better; that's the latest progress report of the canned food drive spearheaded by The Missourian newspaper and the 135th Engineer Group of the Missouri National Guard; the concerns are trying to collect canned foodstuffs for the Salvation Army's winter relief program; goal for the drive is 5,000 cans; as of this morning, approximately 3,000 cans have been collected; deadline for the collection is tomorrow.

ALTENBURG-FROHNA, Mo. -- A proposed merger of the two east Perry County communities of Altenburg and Frohna has been given added impetus with the approval by both town councils of a special election to let the citizens decide the fate of the issue.