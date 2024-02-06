Out of the past: Dec. 22

1996

Bishop John J. Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese ordained Deacon Randy Tochtrop to the priesthood Nov. 29 at St. Mary's Cathedral; among those attending the Mass were his parents, Walter and Margaret Tochtrop; a sister, Rhonda, and more than 50 priests; Tochtrop is a native of Wentzville, Missouri; his first assignment will be as associate pastor of St. Mary's Cathedral, effective Dec. 30.

Twenty Jaycee Santas and volunteers delivered donated toys to 463 homes Thursday as part of the annual Toy Box Christmas campaign; this marks the 22nd year of Toy Box deliveries; the annual toy drive is co-sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees and the Southeast Missourian.

1971

The 135th Engineer Group and the 1140th Engineer Battalion of the Missouri National Guard here joins forces with The Southeast Missourian in its efforts to collect canned goods for the Salvation Army's Christmas-winter relief project, which is 9,000 cans short of its need; those wishing to donate canned goods for the needy are encouraged to phone the National Guard Armory; guardsmen have volunteered to pick up the items using military trucks.

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport Board will eventually have to take a hard look at its airport emergency facilities; the Airport Certification Act, which becomes law in May 1973, will require airports served by regularly-scheduled airlines to provide adequately-manned firefighting and snow removal equipment.