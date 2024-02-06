Out of the past: Dec. 22

Bishop John J. Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese ordained Deacon Randy Tochtrop to the priesthood Nov. 29 at St. Mary's Cathedral; among those attending the Mass were his parents, Walter and Margaret Tochtrop; a sister, Rhonda, and more than 50 priests; Tochtrop is a native of Wentzville, Missouri; his first assignment will be as associate pastor of St. Mary's Cathedral, effective Dec. 30.
Twenty Jaycee Santas and volunteers delivered donated toys to 463 homes Thursday as part of the annual Toy Box Christmas campaign; this marks the 22nd year of Toy Box deliveries; the annual toy drive is co-sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees and the Southeast Missourian.
The 135th Engineer Group and the 1140th Engineer Battalion of the Missouri National Guard here joins forces with The Southeast Missourian in its efforts to collect canned goods for the Salvation Army's Christmas-winter relief project, which is 9,000 cans short of its need; those wishing to donate canned goods for the needy are encouraged to phone the National Guard Armory; guardsmen have volunteered to pick up the items using military trucks.
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport Board will eventually have to take a hard look at its airport emergency facilities; the Airport Certification Act, which becomes law in May 1973, will require airports served by regularly-scheduled airlines to provide adequately-manned firefighting and snow removal equipment.
Cape Girardeau churches begin holding their Christmas observances today, Sunday; all of the church have arranged special programs, and most of them have prepared special services for the coming week; this will be the first Christmas at home in several years for many veterans who, a year ago, were sitting in military installations in this country or were on foreign soil or on the high seas.
Ordination services for the Rev. Ellis F. Wulfers, held yesterday in the chapel of Kenrick Seminary in Webster Groves, Missouri, were attended by his mother, Mary Wulfers; a brother, Manuel Wulfers; a brother-in-law and sister, Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Cooper; brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wulfers; a sister, Bernice Wulfers, and other family members; the Rev. Wulfers will celebrate his first Solemn Mass next Sunday at St. Mary's Catholic Church here.
Construction was started yesterday on the country home of J.W. Gerhardt on North Sprigg Street; the building will be a 14-room Dutch Colonial style, patterned after a beautiful country home on the Hudson River, about 60 miles above New York City; Gerhardt has already completed his garage, which is built of gray brick and stucco, in which he is now living in order that he may give his personal attention to his estate, especially to his trees and shrubs and other landscaping.
A reduction of freight rates on the shipment of potatoes from Michigan and other northern points that may result in a decided reduction in freight rates on all commodities shipped into Cape Girardeau from the North has been announced by the Frisco Railroad, effective no later than Jan. 4; the rate reduction will amount to about $60 on a carload of potatoes and comes after a protest was filed by A.R. Zoelsmann, manager of Dempsey Grocer Co., with the Interstate Commerce Commission.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
