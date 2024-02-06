Out of the past: Dec. 22

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department will receive money for two new officers under the COPS Universal program administered by the U.S. Department of Justice; Sheriff John Jordan expects to hire the officers in early 1996; the $69,365 grant will pay 75% of officers' salaries the first year, 50% the second and 25% the third; after that, the county will pay all their salaries and expenses.
State and city officials outlined Cape Girardeau's flood buyout program during a meeting last night with affected residents; more than 100 residents of the flood-prone Smelterville, Red Star and Highway 177 areas attended the meeting at Red Star Baptist Church to find out if and how they fit into the project; Cape Girardeau has $1.2 million in state and federal funds with which to move residents out of the flood plain; of that money, $742,000 has been set aside to purchase and demolish structures and $450,000 for relocation of residents.
Holiday travelers in Missouri will likely be keeping closer watch than usual on weather maps as a result of a declaration that snow will be left on highways when the first major snowstorm comes; angered they didn't get a raise authorized by the Legislature, leaders of the Operating Engineers Local 2 of St. Louis, which represents about 1,700 State Highway Department maintenance men, say union men will stay off the job when the first major snowstorm strikes.
Approval has been given by the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club to a board decision to use $4,300 in proceeds from the recent Marine Corps Band concert as the start of a fund to build a new council Boy Scout headquarters.
Preparations are being made at State College for a homecoming celebration of all former students next May 17-19 to pay honor to the men and women of the college who served in the armed forces; Hattie Eicholtz, alumni secretary, is helping to organize the event.
When slush froze on Cape Girardeau streets early last night, traffic became even more hazardous, and a number of motor vehicle collisions occurred, three of them on lower Broadway; the city street department is scattering more cinders on treacherous places on the streets; Broadway, where the slush froze late yesterday, is as bumpy as a country road.
Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce President W.W. Martin presided at the banquet in the ballroom of the Elks Club last evening, at which a hundred men gathered to talk about Southeast Missouri problems with their elected representatives; present were two state senators and a half-dozen state representatives, along with bankers, farmers, newspaper men, lawyers, merchants and school teachers; the most talked about problems were road building and schools.
Coach M.G. Drumm has announced the names of this year's Cape Girardeau Central High School football players who will receive sweaters: Holly Robinson, Edmond Hunze, Meredith Lilly Arthur Farrar, William Vandeven, Paul Haman, Alec Juden, Wendel Black, Joe Black, Lorenz Fisher, Earl Koch, Albert Marks, Chester Masterson, Harry Evans and Kelly Brown; the black and orange sweaters will be presented at an impressive student body assembly.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.