Out of the past: Dec. 22

1995

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department will receive money for two new officers under the COPS Universal program administered by the U.S. Department of Justice; Sheriff John Jordan expects to hire the officers in early 1996; the $69,365 grant will pay 75% of officers' salaries the first year, 50% the second and 25% the third; after that, the county will pay all their salaries and expenses.

State and city officials outlined Cape Girardeau's flood buyout program during a meeting last night with affected residents; more than 100 residents of the flood-prone Smelterville, Red Star and Highway 177 areas attended the meeting at Red Star Baptist Church to find out if and how they fit into the project; Cape Girardeau has $1.2 million in state and federal funds with which to move residents out of the flood plain; of that money, $742,000 has been set aside to purchase and demolish structures and $450,000 for relocation of residents.

1970

Holiday travelers in Missouri will likely be keeping closer watch than usual on weather maps as a result of a declaration that snow will be left on highways when the first major snowstorm comes; angered they didn't get a raise authorized by the Legislature, leaders of the Operating Engineers Local 2 of St. Louis, which represents about 1,700 State Highway Department maintenance men, say union men will stay off the job when the first major snowstorm strikes.

Approval has been given by the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club to a board decision to use $4,300 in proceeds from the recent Marine Corps Band concert as the start of a fund to build a new council Boy Scout headquarters.