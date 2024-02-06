Out of the past: Dec. 22

A request to give Cape Girardeau an opportunity to decide whether riverside gambling should be allowed here is drawing opposition from religious quarters; at Monday's City Council meeting, two local ministers objected to the proposal that was submitted to the council by the Downtown Redevelopment Corp., which seeks voter approval to dock a "floating casino" on the Cape Girardeau riverfront.
Cape Girardeau's curfew ordinance, which dates to 1916, was voided and held unconstitutional Wednesday by Common Pleas Judge W. Osler Statler; he made the ruling in dismissing city late hours cases against Charles L. Rhodes and Donald Ranson, who had appealed to the higher court from Cape Girardeau City Court.
Workers begin digging into the wreckage left by tornadoes which swept through Perry County, Missouri, yesterday, striking hardest at Perryville Municipal Airport, where 13 were injured, and later at Frohna; most heavily damaged was Beldex Corp., at the airport, where a funnel cloud, hidden by fog and sheets of rain, practically demolished two hangars where workers had no warning.
Pvt. First Class Allen W. Thompson, 21, of Cape Girardeau was slightly wounded during the Allied landings in North Africa in November, according to a message received here by his mother; he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Miller.
Army officers and civilian officials at the new Army airfield on Highway 61, undismayed by the abnormal amount of unfavorable weather, pursue plans for opening of the new port; despite continuing rain, construction work goes on; additional members of the military staff are reporting almost daily; civilians, employed by the Cape Institute of Aeronautics, operator of the school, are also being added almost every day as buildings are completed and extra employees are needed.
The Cape Girardeau School District now owns Broadway School, and it's worn out; treasurer H.H. Haas of the school board pays off the remaining construction bonds, amounting to $3,583; the school district voted $20,000 bonds about 12 years ago to building school; erected without the aid of an architect to save money, the building sits so low that it is in a pond during wet weather; it is nearly unfit for use.
In just one month's time, the women of the Cape Girardeau Red Cross have knitted 75 pairs of socks and 15 sweaters for soldier and sailor boys.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.