Out of the past: Dec. 22

1992

A request to give Cape Girardeau an opportunity to decide whether riverside gambling should be allowed here is drawing opposition from religious quarters; at Monday's City Council meeting, two local ministers objected to the proposal that was submitted to the council by the Downtown Redevelopment Corp., which seeks voter approval to dock a "floating casino" on the Cape Girardeau riverfront.

1967

Cape Girardeau's curfew ordinance, which dates to 1916, was voided and held unconstitutional Wednesday by Common Pleas Judge W. Osler Statler; he made the ruling in dismissing city late hours cases against Charles L. Rhodes and Donald Ranson, who had appealed to the higher court from Cape Girardeau City Court.

Workers begin digging into the wreckage left by tornadoes which swept through Perry County, Missouri, yesterday, striking hardest at Perryville Municipal Airport, where 13 were injured, and later at Frohna; most heavily damaged was Beldex Corp., at the airport, where a funnel cloud, hidden by fog and sheets of rain, practically demolished two hangars where workers had no warning.