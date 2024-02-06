Out of the past: Dec. 21

1997

Members of Second Baptist Church, 428 S. Frederick St., want to remain where they are, a part of the community for 130 years; but the church is structurally unsound; the congregation plans to tear down its former parsonage and current building to construct a new building on the same site; construction should begin in early spring.

Nominations are being sought for the seventh annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award, presented to a person active in the Cape Girardeau community who has demonstrated the ideal of justice, freedom and social betterment through nonviolence; the award will be presented Jan. 19, 1998, during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration at St. James AME Church.

1972

Petitions with nominations for appointment to the County Planning Commission are presented to the County Court and are taken under advisement; presenting the petitions are James Kelpe, Gene Nitsch and Norman H. Weiss.

A city sales tax for Jackson has at least one outspoken proponent -- Mayor Paul J. Leonard; the mayor proposed to the City Council on Monday night that it give serious consideration to holding a special election on the issue early in 1973; from Leonard's point of view, the sales tax would be a new source of revenue with which to initiate new programs.