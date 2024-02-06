Out of the past: Dec. 21

1995

All that is left to do on the North Sprigg Street extension is to put down the actual road; however, it will be a while before conditions make that possible; the road is slated to be asphalt, and asphalt cannot be installed until the weather is more than 40 degrees; the extension continues Sprigg Street from where it previously dead-ended at Bertling Street and runs north for one-quarter of a mile, where it will meet the Lexington Street extension.

Cape Girardeau Jaycees Santas and elves hit the road in the evening to deliver toys to underprivileged children throughout Cape Girardeau, culminating the annual Toy Box drive sponsored by the Jaycees and the Southeast Missourian; the toy drive benefits 1,000 to 1,200 children ages 12 and younger.

1970

Cape Girardeans are again reminded the 1970 stickers for residential garbage collections are on sale at the city collector's office in Common Pleas Courthouse; they may be purchased by the quarter, six months or for the year, but the stickers must be on the cans by Jan. 1 for continuous pickups.

A 1971 budget totaling $1,229,310 that provides raises averaging 2.7% for city employees is approved by the Jackson City Council; passage of the budget makes a bit of history; beginning Jan. 1, Jackson goes to a calendar year basis of accounting and, for the first time in recent memory, the city has a working budget prepared in advance of the period in which the money is to be spent.