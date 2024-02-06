Out of the past: Dec. 21

1994

Twice in eight years, voters have rejected a transportation sales tax to fund street improvements; but Cape Girardeau Mayor Al Spradling III thinks the third time will be the charm; he has suggested the council put a half-cent transportation sales tax on the April ballot.

The staff of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department determined the state's 15-year road plan would be underfunded during a progress review requested by the highway commission; about $2.2 billion of the shortfall came from errors made by department staff in late 1991 and early 1992, when it drafted the plan; another $2 billion shortage could come from changes in federal funding allocations and a change in state law giving counties a greater share of state gas tax money.

1969

Five choirs of the First Baptist Church present traditional Christmas music during the evening worship service; the music ranges from ancient carols of the past to more popularly treated carols of today.

The 911 emergency telephone number system, now well in its second month of operation here, is proving successful except for one thing; about half the calls aren't emergencies, reports Southwestern Bell Telephone Co.; this complaint was relayed to the company by the Cape Girardeau Police Department, which actually receives the calls.