Out of the past: Dec. 21

1993

Although outpatient surgery in Southeast Missouri is more costly than most areas of the state, procedures in Cape Girardeau generally are some of the best bargains in the region; a state report showed Doctors Park Surgery Inc. in Cape Girardeau has some of the lowest costs in the region, well below the state's median in most categories of outpatient procedures.

Santa Claus and a few dozen Jaycee helpers made some early Christmas deliveries in the evening; thousands of toys donated to the annual Toybox campaign were given to needy Cape Girardeau children, who get the added bonus of a personal visit from the man in red himself.

1968

CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. -- Apollo 8's Air Force Col. Frank Borman, Navy Capt. James A. Lovell Jr. and Air Force Maj. William A. Anders became the first humans to escape the grasp of earth's gravity as their rocket blasted them out of earth orbit and sent them toward man's first voyage in the vicinity of the moon; they aimed for a Christmas Eve orbit of the moon.

A running chase down Broadway early in the morning, during which a Cape Girardeau policeman fired five shots at a fleeing car, ended behind the floodwall with the apprehension of two men and the escape of a third, possibly into the Mississippi River.