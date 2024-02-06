Out of the past: Dec. 21

1992

Computer-controlled railroad grade-crossing safety equipment will be installed at several busy railroad crossings in Southeast Missouri in the next two to four years; three of the crossings to be upgraded by September are in and near Randles in southwest Cape Girardeau County, where a Cape Girardeau man was killed three years ago at one of the crossings.

The Cape Girardeau City Council agrees to consider appointment next month of a commission to revamp the city charter that was adopted in 1981; the agreement comes after the council appoints more than 20 people to a different committee called the Zone Election Committee, which will consider ways to implement ward-style council elections.

1967

Cape Girardeau voters again will be asked to make a decision on the issue of public housing; a separate ballot is to be placed in booths at the April general election in an effort by the city council to find out whether a majority of voters have changed their opinions since defeating a similar proposal in 1962.

Tornadoes spin a path of destruction at McBride, Frohna and Potosi, Missouri, in the morning, as an advance trigger on a surging winter storm that sweeps toward Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri; the McBride storm strikes the hangars at the Perryville Airport, which are used by the Beldex Corp., which outfits business aircraft.