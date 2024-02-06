Out of the past: Dec. 21

Computer-controlled railroad grade-crossing safety equipment will be installed at several busy railroad crossings in Southeast Missouri in the next two to four years; three of the crossings to be upgraded by September are in and near Randles in southwest Cape Girardeau County, where a Cape Girardeau man was killed three years ago at one of the crossings.
The Cape Girardeau City Council agrees to consider appointment next month of a commission to revamp the city charter that was adopted in 1981; the agreement comes after the council appoints more than 20 people to a different committee called the Zone Election Committee, which will consider ways to implement ward-style council elections.
Cape Girardeau voters again will be asked to make a decision on the issue of public housing; a separate ballot is to be placed in booths at the April general election in an effort by the city council to find out whether a majority of voters have changed their opinions since defeating a similar proposal in 1962.
Tornadoes spin a path of destruction at McBride, Frohna and Potosi, Missouri, in the morning, as an advance trigger on a surging winter storm that sweeps toward Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri; the McBride storm strikes the hangars at the Perryville Airport, which are used by the Beldex Corp., which outfits business aircraft.
Stephen M. "Steve" Penny, 58, of Cape Girardeau, while helping spread chat on the slick roadway of the traffic bridge at 8:30 Saturday night, was fatally injured when struck by an automobile when the vehicle skidded; it was raining at the time, and some of the rain was freezing after it fell.
The Cape Girardeau City Council discusses a letter from John R. Maher, chief of CCC camps operational divisions, U.S. Department of Agriculture at Milwaukee, which suggests the city consider purchasing the buildings at the former CCC camp near Delta; according to Maher, the buildings will be sold to some not-for-profit unit.
John R. Parmenter walks out of the Jackson jail a free man, at least until he faces trial for the murder of Cape Girardeau policeman Albert Demortiers two months ago; he is free on $20,000 bail, as allowed by Judge John A. Snider.
The marriage license of Charles Henley of Oran, Missouri, and Pearl Crawford of Randles has been returned to the county recorder's office, signed by Sara J. Massey, the resident pastor of the Church of God, who performed the ceremony Dec. 18 at Oran; if Massey is a woman, it's likely the first time in the history of Cape Girardeau County a marriage certificate has been recorded with a woman listed as officiant.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
