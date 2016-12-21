Out of the past: Dec. 21

A Faculty Senate task force at Southeast Missouri State University is recommending the university retain its textbook rental system, but with some policy changes; the recommendation was nearly unanimous, with only one dissenting vote on the 12-member committee; the lone dissent came from chairman of the Textbook Services Task Force, faculty senator Albert Hayward.
Scott City firefighters and emergency rescue personnel distribute around 52 boxes of food to needy families in Scott City; the food items were donated by local businesses and individuals.
Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, overriding the voted preference of the Cape Girardeau County Democratic Committee, names James M. Haynes of Cape Girardeau to be the county's first auditor; Haynes is presently employed in the state auditor's office in Jefferson City.
Overnight, someone stole a newborn calf from the living Nativity scene on the east terraces of Courthouse Park; Jack Kohrumel, who worked with the community group in setting up the display, said the 2-week-old calf will starve without the nourishment provided by its mother, the cow at the scene.
Paying tribute to the memory of the first man from the community to make the supreme sacrifice in the war, an impressive memorial service is conducted in the afternoon at Teachers College auditorium for Lloyd Dale Clippard; the sailor lost his life Dec. 7 in the Japanese sneak attack on the Pacific war zone.
A large cedar tree adorned with Christmas lights has been placed by the city in Fairground Park, near the Broadway-West End Boulevard intersection; city park employees, directed by park commissioner R.E. Beckman, arranged the colored lights on the tree.
The local factory of the International Shoe Co. is determined to fight the high cost of living; starting today, manager D.B. Smith has arranged to serve a noon lunch to every girl employee of the factory on a 2-cent basis, thus giving a 30-cent lunch for eight cents; the 8 cents will buy two sandwiches (either ham or cheese), a piece of pie and a cup of coffee or milk; other things in the lunch line will be served, but nothing will cost the girl employees more than 2 cents.
The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday voted to accept the two Robinson motor fire trucks that have been on display in trials in all parts of the city the last two weeks.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
