Out of the past: Dec. 20

1997

Even in an age of electronic mail and home computers, many children still write letters to Santa Claus, even though Santa's been online since 1994 at santaclaus.com; in Cape Girardeau, the post office receives about 400 letters addressed to Santa each year, says Mike Keefe, postmaster; but Santa doesn't just communicate by mail; about 300 children received phone calls from Santa this year; the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department sponsors the annual phone calls.

It may not be an Oscar contender, but Jackson High School students -- led by Nick Murphy -- have completed a movie on video for the local public; "Why Be Normal?" is available at Super Video Warehouse.

1972

Unless something special should arise, Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler has ended his 12-year tenure on the benches of Common Pleas Court and Circuit Court; no cases are set in either court in Cape Girardeau or Circuit Court in Jackson; Statler held court in Jackson yesterday and Cape Girardeau this morning; the next case settings are after Jan. 2, when newly elected Circuit Judge Stanley A. Grimm will take the bench.

The Cape Girardeau City Council authorizes the purchase of five new American Motors Ambassadors for the Cape Girardeau Police Department; the new police cars will be purchased from Mandina Motors Inc., which is the low bidder for standard-size cars with a total cost of $16,556 and trade-ins of the police cars now being used.