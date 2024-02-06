Out of the past: Dec. 20

1996

Plagued with financial trouble, the Cape Girardeau Civic Center will welcome an alternative school with open arms and open palms; the Alternative Education Center, part of Cape Girardeau public schools, will be moved from the Salvation Army building at Good Hope and Sprigg streets to the Civic Center building on Broadway; when the AEC moves in, it will bring $8,500 grants along with it; the school system will also pay most of the utilities.

Funding for half the cost of a new vocational-technical school in Cape Girardeau cleared a first hurdle Thursday when the State Board of Education asked the governor to include in its budget $3.15 million for the project; the money would help construct a 90,000-square-foot area vocational-technical school; state funding would be contingent upon approval of a bond issue by Cape Girardeau School District voters.

1971

FISK, Mo. — Firemen remain at the burning rubble of the Jolly Gas Co., virtually destroyed by fire fed by a series of gas explosions Saturday; authorities blame the incident -- in which three persons were burned -- on negligence.

Cape Girardeau Post Office employees are working overtime to handle the extra load of Christmas mail; as a result, mail delivery here is running on schedule with no delays, says T.E. Taylor, superintendent of mails; the Postal Service hasn't employed extra people nor put any extra trucks into use here to handle the holiday mail volume, which is at least three times as heavy as normal.