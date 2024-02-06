Out of the past: Dec. 20

1995

K's Merchandise is coming to Cape Girardeau; the Decatur, Illinois-based retail company purchased the former Central Hardware Building in Cape Girardeau; it will house the company's 14th store and the first in Missouri.

The city of Cape Girardeau and the Federal Aviation Administration have finalized a deal to allow the city to operate the tower at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; the city will assume operation of the air traffic control tower Jan. 1; the FAA announced in late November that it planned to eliminate funding to operate the Cape Girardeau tower and numerous others nationwide.

1970

Dr. Donald Amelon of Jackson, an associate professor of industrial and technical education at State College, has been elected president of the board of directors of St. Andrew Lutheran Church; other officers elected were vice president, Edward Schwent; secretary, Stanley A. Grimm, and treasurer, Leonard Dreyer.

With over 12,000 cans of food collected Friday at Cape Girardeau schools, Capt. Eugene Harris of the Salvation Army says, "It looks like we should be able to fill food requests from approximately 300 needy families this Christmas."