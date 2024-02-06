Out of the past: Dec. 20

1993

For a second time this month, the Cape Girardeau City Council refuses to vote on a proposed $1.46 per month trash-fee hike; on a motion by Councilman Doug Richards, the council tables the measure until Jan. 3, when "alternative funding methods" and other "issues related to solid waste" will be discussed.

1968

Cape County Ambulance Service Inc., is again answering all emergency calls in Cape Girardeau County under terms of a contract signed in the morning with the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson and Cape Girardeau County; the contract calls for the three governing bodies to pay the service a monthly subsidy of $1,500; divided on a percentage basis, Cape Girardeau will pay $885; Jackson, $180, and the county, $435.

Cape Girardeau residents are more than a little displeased with the city's ordinances concerning the proposed new garbage and trash collection; of particular concern is the ordinance making it mandatory for every residence to pay at least $2 per month for a curb or alley-line pickup; the rear-building collection costing $4 monthly is optional.