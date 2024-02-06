Out of the past: Dec. 20

For a second time this month, the Cape Girardeau City Council refuses to vote on a proposed $1.46 per month trash-fee hike; on a motion by Councilman Doug Richards, the council tables the measure until Jan. 3, when "alternative funding methods" and other "issues related to solid waste" will be discussed.
No one cracked the $67.5 million Powerball jackpot Saturday, driving the prize to an estimated $90 million for the midweek draw.
Cape County Ambulance Service Inc., is again answering all emergency calls in Cape Girardeau County under terms of a contract signed in the morning with the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson and Cape Girardeau County; the contract calls for the three governing bodies to pay the service a monthly subsidy of $1,500; divided on a percentage basis, Cape Girardeau will pay $885; Jackson, $180, and the county, $435.
Cape Girardeau residents are more than a little displeased with the city's ordinances concerning the proposed new garbage and trash collection; of particular concern is the ordinance making it mandatory for every residence to pay at least $2 per month for a curb or alley-line pickup; the rear-building collection costing $4 monthly is optional.
After a busy Christmas shopping day Saturday, Cape Girardeau merchants move into the final pre-holiday retailing; tonight through Thursday night, the general stores here will remain open until 9; stores will close at 6 p.m. on Friday, Christmas Eve.
Lts. John A. Holmes and R.W. Price of the Naval Aviation Cadet Selection Board at St. Louis, will be in Cape Girardeau tomorrow and Wednesday to interview youths who may be interested in enlisting in the air arm of the Navy; they will make their headquarters at the Navy recruiting office in the Federal Building.
The Southeast Missouri Normal School Student Army Training Corps is history; last night the unit was demobilized, and the young men were given honorable discharges; the last function of the S.A.T.C. was a banquet given by the men to their officers; the feast is saddened by the loss of one of their own; Cpl. Eldon Hood died Wednesday at Saint Francis Hospital, following an operation for appendicitis.
When Cape Girardeau Presbyterians assemble at their church on Broadway next, they will find that the organ has been brought quite up to date by the addition of an electric motor, taking the place of the "old water motor"; the addition of the electric motor won't make the music better or make the notes sweeter, but it will add very materially to the comfort of the young organist, William Shivelbine.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
