Out of the past: Dec. 20

1992

First Assembly of God Church, 750 Mount Auburn Road, has purchased a building at 1202 S. Sprigg St. for the Super Saturday and Super Wednesday children's outreach ministry of the church; the Rev. Anthony Van Noy will conduct the Sprigg Street activities; the building was the church's original location in 1942.

THEBES, Ill. -- An investigation by the Coast Guard is underway to determine what caused a 25-barge tow on the Mississippi River to collide with a pier of the Thebes railroad bridge early yesterday; one of the barges overturned and sank in about 60 feet of water, about 1,000 feet south of the bridge; three other barges floated downstream toward Commerce, Missouri, but were recovered.

1967

Col. Narvol A. Randol of Cape Girardeau, commanding officer of the 135th Engineer Group, is named commander of the new 35th Engineer Brigade headquartered in St. Louis when the Missouri Army National Guard begins its reorganization Jan. 15.

Cape Girardeau Public School, still hard hit by the outbreak of influenza sweeping a large segment of the Midwest, will close at the end of classes today for the Christmas season, one day earlier than originally planned.