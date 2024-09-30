Out of the past: Dec. 2

1997

Parents, teachers and neighbors opposed to the proposed halfway house for clients of the Missouri Division of Probation and Parole turned out in force last night to voice their objections to the program, slated to operate in the Gibson Recovery Center, 1112 Linden; they never got the chance; Jeff Hine, an attorney for the Gibson Center, asked the council to table action on two issues -- a request for rezoning the center from R-4 multiple family residential to C-1 local commercial and the special use permit -- that would allow the program to begin operations; the issue will go back before the City Council at its Jan. 5 meeting.

A city subcommittee reviewing Cape Girardeau's hotel, motel and restaurant tax tinkers a little further with the language for a proposed revision in the tax; one of the changes agreed on would make the 1% tax applicable to fountain drinks purchased at convenience stores or other sites not traditionally considered restaurants.

1972

Missouri's highest military award, the Meritorious Service Award, is presented to a 33-year veteran of the Missouri National Guard, CWO Walter A. Funk of Cape Girardeau; his is one of seven awards presented at the annual Christmas party of the 135th Engineer Battalion at the Holiday Inn by Maj. Gen. Laurence B. Adams, Missouri's adjutant general.

A committee of trial lawyers has been appointed by Circuit Judge-elect Stanley Grimm to make suggestions for physical changes to the three courtrooms in the 32nd Judicial Circuit; appointed chairman of the group was Don P. Thomasson; other committee members are Stephen E. Strom, W.S. Rader and John L. Oliver Jr. of Jackson and Albert C. Lowes of Jackson.