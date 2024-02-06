Out of the past: Dec. 2

1996

The last original member of the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association's Board of Directors is replaced by the Jackson Board of Aldermen; City Administrator Steve Wilson is chosen to take the city's seat on the association board for a one-year term beginning Jan. 1; he'll replace former Jackson city administrator Carl Talley on the board.

KANSAS CITY -- Despite lofty hopes fueled by preseason predictions of wildlife biologists, Missouri deer hunters fell short of greatness during the 11-day firearms season that ended Tuesday; they shot 180,395 deer, 6,302 fewer than last year's record total.

1971

A one-way traffic pattern on two blocks of Sprigg and Frederick streets between William and Morgan Oak has generated the most opposition to the Missouri Highway Department's proposed improvement of William Street (Route K) through Cape Girardeau; the department ran head-on into opposition at a hearing here last night, but William H. Shaw of Sikeston, Missouri, chief engineer for District 10, indicated there is little hope the department will reverse its plans now.

A confidential agreement between State College and Mississippi Lime Co. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, provided 40 tons of coal daily for 10 days during the coal strike, Dr. Mark Scully, college president, reveals; the arrangement, suggested by State Rep. Vernon E. Bruckerhoff, R-St. Marys, a graduate of the college, was kept confidential because the widespread shortage of coal might have generated other requests to use coal reserves of Mississippi Lime.