Out of the past: Dec. 2

The last original member of the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association's Board of Directors is replaced by the Jackson Board of Aldermen; City Administrator Steve Wilson is chosen to take the city's seat on the association board for a one-year term beginning Jan. 1; he'll replace former Jackson city administrator Carl Talley on the board.
KANSAS CITY -- Despite lofty hopes fueled by preseason predictions of wildlife biologists, Missouri deer hunters fell short of greatness during the 11-day firearms season that ended Tuesday; they shot 180,395 deer, 6,302 fewer than last year's record total.
A one-way traffic pattern on two blocks of Sprigg and Frederick streets between William and Morgan Oak has generated the most opposition to the Missouri Highway Department's proposed improvement of William Street (Route K) through Cape Girardeau; the department ran head-on into opposition at a hearing here last night, but William H. Shaw of Sikeston, Missouri, chief engineer for District 10, indicated there is little hope the department will reverse its plans now.
A confidential agreement between State College and Mississippi Lime Co. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, provided 40 tons of coal daily for 10 days during the coal strike, Dr. Mark Scully, college president, reveals; the arrangement, suggested by State Rep. Vernon E. Bruckerhoff, R-St. Marys, a graduate of the college, was kept confidential because the widespread shortage of coal might have generated other requests to use coal reserves of Mississippi Lime.
Another big student body at State College is assured for the winter term, when at noon 1,121 students had paid fees; registration continues in the afternoon; students were on hand as early as 5 a.m., and by the time officials began giving out registration cards at 7 a.m., there were lines a few hundred feet long.
The Oak Ridge School isn't in session, and it may be Wednesday before classes convene again; workers are making repairs to the school's furnace; work had been done on the furnace last week and, when assembled again, a different portion broke down; Paul Werner of Jackson is making the repairs.
The County Court, accompanied by the county highway engineer, spent yesterday viewing the roads of the eastern part of the county; after discussing conditions, the court agreed the greatest need of that district is a bridge over Juden Creek on Bend Road, near the Giles Deever farm.
The "Sherman banquet," held last night at the Country Club with the football squads of the Teachers College and Cape Girardeau Central High School as guests, will be an annual affair; the affair was sponsored by Sam Sherman and Tom Baird of the Sherman Clothing Company; the athletes heard talks by college coach F.J. Courleux, Tiger coach Manuel Drumm, Tiger team captain Earl Koch, W.H. Bergmann, James A. Kinder and college tackle Chellis "Chubby" Chambers.
