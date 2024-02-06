Out of the past: Dec. 2

1995

Cape Girardeau residents can expect to pay 3% more for city water, effective Jan. 1; the City Council will consider approving the rate hike when it meets Monday night; the hike was included in the fiscal 1996 budget approved by the council earlier this year; city officials say the rate hike is needed to offset increased operating costs for the water system.

The Bollinger County Sheriff's Department, under the direction of Sheriff Dan Mesey, was presented the County Achievement Award by the Missouri Association of Counties at its annual convention at Kansas City this week; Bollinger County was one of five counties out of Missouri's 114 honored; it was recognized primarily in two area: a notification system that provides important data about the sick and the elderly; and the Bollinger County Sheriff's Posse, a 73-member volunteer group that assists the sheriff's department in rescue and crisis situations.

1970

Gov. Warren E. Hearnes appoints Herbert E. Riehn, a Jackson Democrat, as Cape Girardeau County coroner to fill the unexpired term of the late Donald A. Kremer of Cape Girardeau; the governor, a Democrat, is also expected to appoint another Cape County official -- treasurer -- in the near future to succeed Clinton W. Wunderlich, a Republican who is losing the post because of a quirk of Missouri law.

A check for $317.81 is presented by AVANTE, a State College campus organization, to East Missouri Community Action Inc., a "first installment" in the EMCA-administered Emergency Relief Fund; the fund is being set up to work through the South Cape Girardeau Neighborhood Service Center to provide relief to the "very needy" in the city.