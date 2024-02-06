Out of the past: Dec. 2

Cape Girardeau residents can expect to pay 3% more for city water, effective Jan. 1; the City Council will consider approving the rate hike when it meets Monday night; the hike was included in the fiscal 1996 budget approved by the council earlier this year; city officials say the rate hike is needed to offset increased operating costs for the water system.
The Bollinger County Sheriff's Department, under the direction of Sheriff Dan Mesey, was presented the County Achievement Award by the Missouri Association of Counties at its annual convention at Kansas City this week; Bollinger County was one of five counties out of Missouri's 114 honored; it was recognized primarily in two area: a notification system that provides important data about the sick and the elderly; and the Bollinger County Sheriff's Posse, a 73-member volunteer group that assists the sheriff's department in rescue and crisis situations.
Gov. Warren E. Hearnes appoints Herbert E. Riehn, a Jackson Democrat, as Cape Girardeau County coroner to fill the unexpired term of the late Donald A. Kremer of Cape Girardeau; the governor, a Democrat, is also expected to appoint another Cape County official -- treasurer -- in the near future to succeed Clinton W. Wunderlich, a Republican who is losing the post because of a quirk of Missouri law.
A check for $317.81 is presented by AVANTE, a State College campus organization, to East Missouri Community Action Inc., a "first installment" in the EMCA-administered Emergency Relief Fund; the fund is being set up to work through the South Cape Girardeau Neighborhood Service Center to provide relief to the "very needy" in the city.
For the first Sunday in Advent, the Rev. John L. Taylor preaches on "The Perpetual Advent" at Centenary Methodist Church; the choir sings "There Is an Hour of Hallowed Peace," and the congregations sing Christmas hymns.
Last night, Cape Girardeau donned its pre-war holiday dress; the Christmas lighting system on the business streets was put to use again after a three-year lapse; there are 1,500 electric lamps in the system, in addition to the regular street lights on Broadway and Main and Good Hope streets; evergreen festooning is utilized in 50 large arches, including wreathes and pole wrapping, over the streets.
T.C. Barron, special agent for Local Freight Agents Association of St. Louis, with police chief W.J. Segraves and a checker for the Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. of St. Louis, recovered nearly $800 worth of goods in Cape Girardeau yesterday that had been stolen in St. Louis several weeks ago from a shipment made to the Rice-Stix store; the goods were found in Nathan Tapper's store, corner of Main and Independence streets; Tapper had unwittingly purchased the stolen items from a St. Louis man.
Mrs. W.W. Martin of Cape Girardeau, prominent club woman, member of the state board of Missouri Federation of Women's Clubs and the Ninth District's candidate for state president, has been further honored by an appointment to the Children's Code Commission of Missouri by Gov. Frederick D. Gardner; the commission drafts child welfare laws and works for their passage by the Legislature.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
