Out of the past: Dec. 2

1994

Construction is underway on a water line that will provide improved fire protection for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; the $172,915 project involves laying about a mile of 12-inch water line from the Nash Road industrial site southward to the airport.

CAIRO, Ill. -- More than a half a dozen parents, a city council member and a local police officer told the Cairo Board of Education last night it is time to settle the strike by the Cairo Association of Teachers; the board also heard from representatives of the association's negotiating team, who said teachers are willing to discuss finances in hopes of settling the strike, which is in its 10th day.

1969

In less than an hour and a half last night, numbers were drawn at random from a big glass laboratory jar at Selective Service headquarters at Washington, D.C., for the nation's first military lottery in a generation; no one classified 1-A by the Cape Girardeau draft board was born Sept. 14, the date selected by lot at the top of the draft priority list; likewise, at the opposite extreme, no 1-A registrant here was born June 8, the lowest risk birth date for draft-eligible men.

A thief, posing as a customer interested in rings, grabs two diamond rings valued at more than $800 from a display at PamMel's Jewelry store, 821 Broadway, and runs from the establishment.