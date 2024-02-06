Out of the past: Dec. 2

Fourteen Missouri Counties -- including Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Madison -- are included in a disaster declaration issued yesterday by President Bill Clinton through the Federal Emergency Management Agency; the declaration was requested by Gov. Mel Carnahan in response to severe storms, tornadoes and flash flooding that occurred in the state from Nov. 13 to 18.
A citizens committee, the Housing Assistance Task Force, has recommended the Cape Girardeau City Council take steps to appoint a public housing authority; the committee believes there is a need for 100 to125 "scattered site" public housing units in the city.
Missouri hunters killed 1,139 buck deer during the first weekend of an eight-day "bucks-only" deer season, with 58 of the total bagged in the seven-county Southeast Missouri area; the largest buck killed in the area was that by Lloyd Schattauer near Neely's Landing; the Pocahontas postmaster bagged a 10-pointer early Saturday morning
Holding an Ethiopian shield and spear, Dr. Bill D. Bassore speaks at the annual dinner of the Community Teachers Association; Bassore, professor of elementary education at Southwest Missouri State College-Springfield, tells the teachers schools in Ethiopia might be compared to the schools of this country of 75 years ago.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- More than 700 cotton pickers and farm laborers have been sent from Southeast Missouri in the past few days to pick long staple cotton in Arizona; one train load of farm workers, totaling 694, was sent from Hayti, Missouri, to Stafford, Coolidge and Richfield, Arizona, by the labor office of the War Food Administration.
Fourteen additional applications for enlistment in the Cape Girardeau squadron of the Civil Air Patrol are received at an evening meeting; they include applicants from Cape Girardeau, Farmington and Lutesville, Missouri; those recruited before included individuals from Dexter and Chaffee, Missouri; all are 16 years or older.
The influenza situation is rapidly becoming worse in Cape Girardeau, there being 30 new cases reported at 2:45 p.m.; yesterday there was a total of 28 cases reported, and a total of 341 on Saturday; schools, picture shows and other public places may have to be closed again.
Dr. and Mrs. G.B. Schulz have returned to Cape Girardeau from a three-week stay in St. Louis, where the doctor went to recuperate following an attack of influenza and pneumonia; he is now in good health and will resume his practice.
