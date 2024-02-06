Out of the past: Dec. 2

1993

Fourteen Missouri Counties -- including Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Madison -- are included in a disaster declaration issued yesterday by President Bill Clinton through the Federal Emergency Management Agency; the declaration was requested by Gov. Mel Carnahan in response to severe storms, tornadoes and flash flooding that occurred in the state from Nov. 13 to 18.

A citizens committee, the Housing Assistance Task Force, has recommended the Cape Girardeau City Council take steps to appoint a public housing authority; the committee believes there is a need for 100 to125 "scattered site" public housing units in the city.

1968

Missouri hunters killed 1,139 buck deer during the first weekend of an eight-day "bucks-only" deer season, with 58 of the total bagged in the seven-county Southeast Missouri area; the largest buck killed in the area was that by Lloyd Schattauer near Neely's Landing; the Pocahontas postmaster bagged a 10-pointer early Saturday morning

Holding an Ethiopian shield and spear, Dr. Bill D. Bassore speaks at the annual dinner of the Community Teachers Association; Bassore, professor of elementary education at Southwest Missouri State College-Springfield, tells the teachers schools in Ethiopia might be compared to the schools of this country of 75 years ago.