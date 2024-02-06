Out of the past: Dec. 2

1992

Six months after the old bridge was closed, officials say only bad weather can delay the opening of a new Bloomfield Road bridge over Cape LaCroix Creek; the bridge was shut down June 2 for construction of the new, 36-foot-wide span that will include a 5-foot-wide pedestrian crossing on the north side.

Zebra mussels have finally made it to Cape Girardeau, say Missouri Department of Conservation officials; the Cape Girardeau finding of the bio-fouling organism, a native of Europe, is the first in the Mississippi north of its confluence with the Ohio River at Cairo, Illinois.

1967

A summer-like thunderstorm passes over Cape Girardeau early in the morning, leaving storm sewers and creeks full with accumulated rain which is measured at 1.74 inches at the municipal airport up to 9:30 a.m.; the rain is accompanied by warm temperatures, lightning and thunder; total rainfall for the last three days is almost 3 inches.

Garland D. Fronabarger, a commercial photographer who does extensive work for The Southeast Missourian newspaper, suffered a heart attack last night and is in serious condition at a local hospital; Fronabarger was stricken while processing photographs at The Missourian building.