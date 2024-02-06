Out of the past: Dec. 19

1998

The chances of a white Christmas are less than 50-50, according to the National Weather Service; early forecasts for Christmas called for cold and snow in the region, but forecasters are backing off that prediction; temperatures are expected to be about 10 degrees below normal next week, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s, but Christmas Day itself is expected to be warmer.

Three years after developer Stephen E. Strom started looking for a new home for a historic barn, he found the perfect spot; today, weather permitting, the 100-year-old oak logs that make up the barn will be taken apart and moved to the Saxon Lutheran Memorial at Frohna, Missouri; the structure stands in the way of Strom's development of the final phase of the Northfield Subdivision in Cape Girardeau; as part of that project, Strom purchased the Emil Meyer farm, including a log house and barn situated near Lexington Avenue, between Steven and Concord Place.

1973

Construction of a $13.6 million shopping mall containing 617,000 square feet of gross leasable area on Cape Girardeau's west side is revealed when principals of the proposed development announce a long term lease of a 70-acre tract bounded by Route K on the north, Kingshighway on the east, Bloomfield Road on the south and by a residential section spanning areas west and east of Edgewood Drive on the west; the site of the proposed Westborough Mall is one of the last remaining large commercial tracts in the city's growing western section.

Southeast Missouri State University is getting out of the Head Start business before it really got in; the university and the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corp., which operates a Head Start program serving six Bootheel communities, announce that DAEOC will assume complete responsibility for the program; the university had agreed in August to serve as administrator of the Delta Head Start program after the University of Missouri-Columbia said it would terminate its association at the end of the year; financing was a major issue in separating SEMO from the program.