Out of the past: Dec. 19

1996

ST. LOUIS -- The family of a Southeast Missouri State University student killed in a fraternity hazing Feb. 15, 1994, reached a $2.25 million settlement yesterday with the fraternity and its members; the settlement was approved by St. Louis Circuit Judge Robert H. Dierker Jr. for the family of Michael Davis, a Kappa Alpha Psi pledge from St. Louis.

He's red, he's furry, and he's hot; with less than a week until Christmas, about 150 people were able to buy Christmas' hottest toy -- a Tickle Me Elmo -- at the Cape Girardeau Toys R Us store; the shipment was enough to satisfy most rain-check requests, but not enough to put the toy on the store's shelves.

1971

In the evening in the sanctuary of Westminster Presbyterian Church, the junior and senior high school youth present an original Christmas pageant written by the minister of the church, the Rev. William A. McCutchen Jr.; after the pageant, the congregation brings gifts to the manger; these are toys for the children of the Presbyterian Home for Children in Farmington, Missouri.

The Salvation Army Tree of Lights surpasses its cash goal through the evening's telethon, but contributions are still needed because a decrease in canned good collections this year continues to keep overall donations below the amount needed; $4,818.29 is pledged by residents during the telethon; the total contributions stand at $13,000, surpassing the goal by $1,000.