Out of the past: Dec. 19

ST. LOUIS -- The family of a Southeast Missouri State University student killed in a fraternity hazing Feb. 15, 1994, reached a $2.25 million settlement yesterday with the fraternity and its members; the settlement was approved by St. Louis Circuit Judge Robert H. Dierker Jr. for the family of Michael Davis, a Kappa Alpha Psi pledge from St. Louis.
He's red, he's furry, and he's hot; with less than a week until Christmas, about 150 people were able to buy Christmas' hottest toy -- a Tickle Me Elmo -- at the Cape Girardeau Toys R Us store; the shipment was enough to satisfy most rain-check requests, but not enough to put the toy on the store's shelves.
In the evening in the sanctuary of Westminster Presbyterian Church, the junior and senior high school youth present an original Christmas pageant written by the minister of the church, the Rev. William A. McCutchen Jr.; after the pageant, the congregation brings gifts to the manger; these are toys for the children of the Presbyterian Home for Children in Farmington, Missouri.
The Salvation Army Tree of Lights surpasses its cash goal through the evening's telethon, but contributions are still needed because a decrease in canned good collections this year continues to keep overall donations below the amount needed; $4,818.29 is pledged by residents during the telethon; the total contributions stand at $13,000, surpassing the goal by $1,000.
Working 2,000 days under heavy industrial environment without an accident wasn't just an accident, a crowd of 2,200 persons -- employees of the Cape Girardeau plant of Marquette Cement Mfg. Co., their families and invited guests -- were told when the company and its employees celebrated the national safety record at a gathering at the Arena Building last night; speakers credited the hard work, safety engineering and alert interest in the personal welfare of one employee for another in attaining the award.
Cape Girardeau Mayor R.E. Beckman has written three government officials connected with the proposed transfer of the Common Pleas Courthouse site for the post office building, expressing gratitude for their efforts in the legal case and reaffirming the city's readiness to make the trade; the mayor says as near as he can determine the next step by the government will be to wind up the condemnation proceedings.
Yesterday was the first Sabbath day on which business houses in Jackson were absolutely closed for three hours in the morning; it was impossible during that time to purchase a gallon of gasoline, a loaf of bread, a bottle of soda or a sandwich at the county seat; that was the first time in 100 years such a thing has happened; an effort is being made to secure the services of the Salvation Army next Sunday, "to hold services on the streets for those who still do not attend church and will not stay at home, either."
Christmas services were held in many Cape Girardeau churches yesterday, owing to the departure of the Teachers College students and teachers in the public schools before next Sunday; special services were also held at the high school and college.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
