Out of the past: Dec. 19

Acting on recommendations of the city staff, the Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously removes two proposed amendments to the city charter from those to be considered by voters; the proposed charter amendments pertained to the granting of cable television franchises and the regulation and licensing of trades; voters will still have the opportunity to decide on 10 proposed changes to the city charter -- each to be voted on separately -- on April 2.
As December's temperatures have seesawed from the 60s to below zero, it looks like winter is definitely on the way; the National Weather Service is calling for falling temperatures and rain possibly turning into snow starting this afternoon or tonight; only minor accumulation, if any, is expected.
State College students' demands for elimination of dress guidelines, mandatory attendance requirements for upper division courses and dormitory hours for all women students have failed to make much headway with the Board of Regents; the board yesterday granted dorm key privileges to junior women, but declined to abolish the dress code and class attendance requirements.
Milady's, a women's apparel store owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. H.A. Krahn, is expanding its business into quarters adjacent to those it now occupies in a Pacific and Themis Street building in the French Village complex; the new space was formerly occupied by Carousel Beauty Salon.
Cape Girardeau shivers in the coldest weather of the winter, and in the wake of a 5-inch snowstorm finds little comfort in a forecast calling for even colder weather; the low mark early in the morning is 5 degrees above zero; heavy ice floes fill abut half the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, a situation that may stop river traffic.
The supply of butter is running a bit low in Cape Girardeau, with the scarcity of milk in the district chiefly responsible; the demand is good for butter as the holidays approach, and wholesalers are rationing out the supply so all retailers will have some; milk production regularly drops during the colder winter months.
In an effort to make Sunday worship services appeal to the younger set and not entirely geared toward grown-ups, the Rev. J. Hanckel Taylor, rector of Christ Episcopal Church, includes a five-minute talk to boys and girls at the morning service; his subject is "Getting Ready for Christmas."
The inmates of Cape Girardeau County's poor farm are given a treat in the afternoon, when 19 automobile loads of men, women and children of the Security Benefit Association vist there with boxes of good things to eat, and also give a program of songs, music and Christmas talks; among those entertaining the inmates are the Rev. C.L. Dennis, Judge Frank Kelly, Lee Christopher, Chester Brown, Margaret Daugherty, Junior Will and William Sterling Battis.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
