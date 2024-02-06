Out of the past: Dec. 19

1995

Acting on recommendations of the city staff, the Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously removes two proposed amendments to the city charter from those to be considered by voters; the proposed charter amendments pertained to the granting of cable television franchises and the regulation and licensing of trades; voters will still have the opportunity to decide on 10 proposed changes to the city charter -- each to be voted on separately -- on April 2.

As December's temperatures have seesawed from the 60s to below zero, it looks like winter is definitely on the way; the National Weather Service is calling for falling temperatures and rain possibly turning into snow starting this afternoon or tonight; only minor accumulation, if any, is expected.

1970

State College students' demands for elimination of dress guidelines, mandatory attendance requirements for upper division courses and dormitory hours for all women students have failed to make much headway with the Board of Regents; the board yesterday granted dorm key privileges to junior women, but declined to abolish the dress code and class attendance requirements.

Milady's, a women's apparel store owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. H.A. Krahn, is expanding its business into quarters adjacent to those it now occupies in a Pacific and Themis Street building in the French Village complex; the new space was formerly occupied by Carousel Beauty Salon.