Out of the past: Dec. 19

1994

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Today is Rebecca M. "Bekki" Cook's first full day at her new job, Missouri secretary of state; her first personal touch in her new office is a sprig of mistletoe from a relative's Cape Girardeau County farm.

The Cape Girardeau City Council rejects a measure that would have given Mayor Al Spradling III power to remit fines and forfeitures and grant reprieves and pardons for city offenses; Spradling had sought the power, but council members refused to bring the matter to a vote.

1969

Effective Monday, some of the Cape Girardeau Central High School pupils recently suspended for possession or drinking of liquor at school functions will again be permitted to attend school basketball games and wrestling matches if accompanied by one or both parents; these will be the 14 members of the school band involved along with 10 other pupils in the suspensions.

ORAN, Mo. -- Residents of the Scott County School District will vote on a $260,000 bond issue for expansion of classroom space at a special election set for Jan. 13; the plan calls for an addition to the front of the gymnasium at the site of the present high school and another at the rear of the school.