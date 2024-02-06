Out of the past: Dec. 18

1998

With eight days left until Christmas, the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army is asking the public to support its annual Tree of Lights campaign; the campaign has collected $115,000 so far, well under its $200,000 goal; contributions to kettles are down by $8,000 this year.

Two statewide citizens groups -- Missouri Transportation and Development Council and the Missouri Highway Corridor Coalition -- want the Missouri Legislature to develop and submit to voters a new transportation and tax plan; they say the plan is needed because the state Highway and Transportation Commission scrapped an earlier plan; they want the Legislature's transportation oversight committee to take the lead in developing a new plan for road and bridge improvements that can realistically be funded.

1973

A Cape Girardeau County Park Board request to erect signs regulating traffic in Klaus Park and establishing closing of the park one hour after sundown was granted yesterday by the County Court; Edward L. Downs, a member of the board, said signs closing the south entry road to the park between Cape Girardeau and Jackson are necessary because of problems encountered when sheriff's officers investigate frequent beer drinking parties; by closing the lower road, there will be only one road by which young people can leave the park.

A proposal to allow Oak Ridge R-6 School District to issue $75,000 in bonds for expansion and renovation of its high school will be put before voters Jan. 8; passage of the proposal, which wouldn't require a tax increase, would enable the district to gain space necessary to provide additional courses required to meet the State Department of Education's AA rating.