Out of the past: Dec. 18

Cape Girardeau public schools earned nearly a half-million dollars in grants this year, and more are expected before the end of the school year; the money provides teachers and students with technology, equipment and opportunities the district might not have been able to afford otherwise.
The Christmas holiday season is the busiest time of the year for the nation's post offices, and this is their busiest week; the Cape Girardeau Post Office this week is receiving about 200,000 pieces a day of incoming mail for Cape Girardeau residents; that's about 85,000 to 90,000 more pieces than is typically received daily during the year, says Matthew Peters, customer services manager; 80% of the mail this week is Christmas cards.
A new degree, one offered by only a handful of colleges and universities across the country, will be offered State College students next year; officials say the college is joining a growing number of institutions making available the Bachelor of General Studies degree; the degree is a major departure from the traditional formalized curriculum leading to graduation; most course requirements are eliminated, and the student doesn't have to declare a major or a minor.
Jackson residents will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on a new franchise for Associated Natural Gas Co.; usually a routine issue, the franchise vote in Jackson promises to be hotly contested this time; the franchise before voters is for a 10-year period with two possible five-year extensions; these time options are drawing the most criticism from opponents.
A number of high officials of the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. are in Cape Girardeau, coming here from Chicago to attend a party tonight at the Arena Building, at which the national safety record achieved at the local plant will be commemorated; following a buffet supper and brief talks, the safety award will be presented; a dance will follow with music provided by a 12-piece orchestra.
Cape Girardeau is added to the growing list of communities with financial difficulties with the revelation by Mayor R.E. Beckman that the city is already $6,515.53 over its budget for the first five months of the fiscal year; at the present rate of spending, the city will wind up next July 1 with a deficit of approximately $20,000.
James McCardle, director of the orchestra for the New Broadway Theater, has arrived in Cape Girardeau and has begun holding rehearsals; McCardle is from New York and was prominent in music work there for 15 years; musicians composing the orchestra are Mrs. Otto Vogt, piano; E.W. Kassel, violin; C.W. Kassel, clarinet; A.R. Harnes, trombone; Ben Rudert, cornet, and Emory Kassel, drums; McCardle will play the violin.
BENTON, Mo. -- Sheriff William Kirkendall and Deputy Sheriff Tom Scott arrested three men on Big Island, near Commerce, Missouri, Thursday on charges of making, selling, transporting and having in their possession whiskey and wines.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
