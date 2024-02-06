Out of the past: Dec. 18

1996

Cape Girardeau public schools earned nearly a half-million dollars in grants this year, and more are expected before the end of the school year; the money provides teachers and students with technology, equipment and opportunities the district might not have been able to afford otherwise.

The Christmas holiday season is the busiest time of the year for the nation's post offices, and this is their busiest week; the Cape Girardeau Post Office this week is receiving about 200,000 pieces a day of incoming mail for Cape Girardeau residents; that's about 85,000 to 90,000 more pieces than is typically received daily during the year, says Matthew Peters, customer services manager; 80% of the mail this week is Christmas cards.

1971

A new degree, one offered by only a handful of colleges and universities across the country, will be offered State College students next year; officials say the college is joining a growing number of institutions making available the Bachelor of General Studies degree; the degree is a major departure from the traditional formalized curriculum leading to graduation; most course requirements are eliminated, and the student doesn't have to declare a major or a minor.

Jackson residents will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on a new franchise for Associated Natural Gas Co.; usually a routine issue, the franchise vote in Jackson promises to be hotly contested this time; the franchise before voters is for a 10-year period with two possible five-year extensions; these time options are drawing the most criticism from opponents.