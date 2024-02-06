All sections
RecordsDecember 18, 2019
Out of the past: Dec. 18
The Rev. Carl Rockrohr, missionary to Ghana, West Africa, is guest preacher at the morning service at Hanover Lutheran Church; originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he has been in Ghana since January 1993, where he serves as missionary and church planter and director of the Christian Leadership Training Center at Gbintiri in the northern region of Ghana...

1994

The Rev. Carl Rockrohr, missionary to Ghana, West Africa, is guest preacher at the morning service at Hanover Lutheran Church; originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he has been in Ghana since January 1993, where he serves as missionary and church planter and director of the Christian Leadership Training Center at Gbintiri in the northern region of Ghana.

A proposed ordinance would give Cape Girardeau's mayor the power to fix traffic tickets and get people off the hook for any municipal violation; Cape Girardeau Mayor Al Spradling III says the intent of the proposal is to offer an appeal process for people who plead guilty in municipal court.

1969

An application of the Otahki Girl Scout Council Inc. to rezone property at 108 N. Park Ave., for a new organization headquarters building died for lack of proper action at last night's City Council meeting.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees made their annual Santa tour last night, distributing toys to less fortunate children of the city; about 20 members divided into teams and took trucks loaded with gifts on the tour.

1944

The County Court delays final action on the proposal that it help hire a state milk inspector to work in the county; a decision is reserved pending consideration of a standard milk ordinance tonight by the Jackson City Council.

Sheriff-elect H.K. Sewing has designated Alvin F. Klaus as chief deputy and W.C. Hartung as second deputy; others will be appointed later; the new sheriff and his wife and daughter plan to occupy the dwelling part of the county jail, and the sheriff will also serve as jailer.

1919

Cape Girardeau County voters turn down the proposition to issue $1 million in road bonds; the vote is 1,668 for and 1,887 against; it is a light vote, with little enthusiasm expressed by voters in favor of the issue; Jackson votes for the proposition and, while Cape Girardeau gives a majority, it is less than the required two-thirds needed for passage.

Teddy Regenhardt arrived home yesterday from Michigan, where he has been working for an automobile concern; he will spend the Christmas holidays with his parents.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

