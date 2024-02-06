Out of the past: Dec. 18

1994

The Rev. Carl Rockrohr, missionary to Ghana, West Africa, is guest preacher at the morning service at Hanover Lutheran Church; originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he has been in Ghana since January 1993, where he serves as missionary and church planter and director of the Christian Leadership Training Center at Gbintiri in the northern region of Ghana.

A proposed ordinance would give Cape Girardeau's mayor the power to fix traffic tickets and get people off the hook for any municipal violation; Cape Girardeau Mayor Al Spradling III says the intent of the proposal is to offer an appeal process for people who plead guilty in municipal court.

1969

An application of the Otahki Girl Scout Council Inc. to rezone property at 108 N. Park Ave., for a new organization headquarters building died for lack of proper action at last night's City Council meeting.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees made their annual Santa tour last night, distributing toys to less fortunate children of the city; about 20 members divided into teams and took trucks loaded with gifts on the tour.