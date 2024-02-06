Out of the past: Dec. 18

A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson would provide for complete deregulation of the trucking industry at the state level, a move proponents say could save consumers $5-$12 billion annually; they say state rules inhibiting competition have grown up in the wake of the Motor Carrier Act of 1980, which substantially deregulated the industry at the federal level.
A massive hunt for the killers of an attractive 19-year-old co-ed in California has led to the arrest of a Cape Girardeau County couple, who are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping to commit robbery, auto theft and receiving stolen property.
The City of Cape Girardeau is running a little behind its schedule for placing a municipally-operated emergency ambulance into use by noon, but expects to have the vehicle ready to answer calls by dark; it will be housed at Fire Station No. 1 and manned by a special shift of qualified firemen.
Marvin S. Green, 49, presently manager of East Cape Building Center Inc., has been hired as Cape Girardeau's new plumbing inspector; he will begin his new duties Jan. 1.
Army Air Force cadets at Harris Field will spend Christmas Day in the air, if weather conditions permit flying; because of recent inclement weather, the field is considerably behind on its flight training schedule, and every usable hour must be utilized to make up this time; because of this, no leaves for officers, enlisted men or cadets will be issued at Christmas.
Employees of the Dorsa Dress factory here are back at work following a temporary interruption, during which working policies were discussed; the plant has 71 employees.
Officials with the Department of Justice, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, were in Cape Girardeau on Monday and Tuesday investigating the shipment of car loads of hay to Arkansas points that contained large quantities of liquor; a local liquor dealer is said to have contracted for the hay here, shipping it and the hidden booze to Arkansas.
Forty-two new cases of influenza are reported to City Clerk A.P. Behrens up to 2 p.m., 15 more cases than had been reported at the same hour yesterday; the total for the week is 126.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
