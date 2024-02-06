Out of the past: Dec. 18

1993

A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson would provide for complete deregulation of the trucking industry at the state level, a move proponents say could save consumers $5-$12 billion annually; they say state rules inhibiting competition have grown up in the wake of the Motor Carrier Act of 1980, which substantially deregulated the industry at the federal level.

A massive hunt for the killers of an attractive 19-year-old co-ed in California has led to the arrest of a Cape Girardeau County couple, who are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping to commit robbery, auto theft and receiving stolen property.

1968

The City of Cape Girardeau is running a little behind its schedule for placing a municipally-operated emergency ambulance into use by noon, but expects to have the vehicle ready to answer calls by dark; it will be housed at Fire Station No. 1 and manned by a special shift of qualified firemen.

Marvin S. Green, 49, presently manager of East Cape Building Center Inc., has been hired as Cape Girardeau's new plumbing inspector; he will begin his new duties Jan. 1.