Out of the past: Dec. 17

1998

Steve Wright, senior member of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, has resigned to seek employment by the school district; he is interested in a position with the Work Keys program at the Cape Girardeau Area Vocational-Technical School; the job is part of a federally funded program that creates job profiles and tests people.

The committee studying a possible merger of Cape Girardeau's two hospitals has revised the document that outlines promises for community health care; the document is a demonstration of the hospitals' intent to return benefits of the merger to the community; the benefits listed in August haven't changed, but the wording has been simplified and shortened; the benefits include establishment of centers of excellence, consolidation of operations, implementation of a two-year price freeze, and initiation and expansion of public health and wellness programs.

1973

The Rev. Earl W. Tharp has announced he will resign his pastorate at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, as well as his seat on the Board of Education; Tharp will resign both posts to become pastor of First Baptist Church at De Soto, Missouri; reflecting on his time here, Tharp says, "I have nothing but sweet memories of Cape Girardeau and of Red Star Church."

The fifth rural Cape Girardeau County fire within the past two weeks destroyed the home of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Joe McLain off Highway 177 east of Leemon last night, leaving the couple and their two children without clothing or furniture; the fire broke out about 10:30 Sunday night in the bedroom of the couple's 14-year-old daughter; "I never saw a house burn so fast," Billy Joe McClain says. "It was to the ground in 20 minutes"; Cape County has been without rural fire protection for nearly a year.