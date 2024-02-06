Out of the past: Dec. 17

1996

The 10 members of the new Cape Girardeau County Planning and Zoning Commission were introduced by the Cape County Commission; members and the townships they represent are Dan Seabaugh, Apple Creek; Don Sievers, Byrd; R.J. McKinney, Cape Girardeau; John Lorberg, Hubble; John Dudley, Kinder; Don Moore, Liberty; Scott McDowell, Randol; John Wichern, Shawnee; Jerry Cox, Welch, and Gene Wills, Whitewater; the commission's task is to come up with a simplified plan for planning and zoning in the county.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education last night moved a step closer to a 10-year, multiphase master plan by deciding to ask voters for a 69-cent tax increase April 1; voters will be asked to approve the sale of $14 million on bonds to fund construction projects that include a new vocational school and new elementary school.

1971

In the aftermath of Wednesday's storms that brought a tornado roaring through Scott City and left one dead and 24 injured, many victims marvel that they escaped without serious injury; although Mr. and Mrs. Warren Masterson of Scott City lost their mobile home to the twister, they gained an addition to the family; while Mr. Masterson and 17-month-old Sherri were taken to the emergency room for treatment, Mrs. Masterson was taken to the Southeast Hospital's delivery room, where she gave birth to a daughter, Shelly Ann, at 10:01 Wednesday morning.

Construction of the interchange on Interstate 55 at Highways 74 and 61 at the extreme southern city limits was assured yesterday when the State Highway Commission approved a bid of $666,594.99 submitted by Girardeau Contractors, Inc.; the bid was the only one received by the commission, and it was the third time bids had been received for the project.