Out of the past: Dec. 17

1995

A living nativity pageant is presented by the Hanover Lutheran Youth Group and Men's Club; it is held on the church parking lot at 2949 Perryville Road and includes a donkey for Mary and camels for the Wise Men; the program also features music, carols and a narration of the Christmas story; refreshments are served in the parish hall.

For the first time in Oak Ridge history, the high school gymnasium has a new hardwood floor; the athletes and coaches are excited about the new addition to the facilities, which was installed in July; the original gym floor was tile; in 1983, a carpet floor was installed to replace the tile; injuries and the cost of maintenance were the deciding factors to install the new floor.

1970

Connie Bilek of Millersville Route 1 is the first to register in Cape Girardeau County under the federal 18-year-old voting act; however, she is one of only a few Southeast Missouri young people between 18 and 21 who have taken advantage of the federal legislation.

The percentage of unemployed in Cape Girardeau County is 3.8% of the work force, substantially under the state's figure of 4.2% and identical 5.8% amounts in St. Louis and Kansas City; Florsheim Shoe Co., with 664 employees, is the largest employer in Cape Girardeau; Charmin Paper Products has 551 and Ralph Edwards Sportswear 275.