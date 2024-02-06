Out of the past: Dec. 17

1993

Organizers for Toybox have issued an urgent plea for toys; the final tally of applications revealed 70 families more than expected, and volunteers have exhausted the supply of toys already donated.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Clarence Carnell, 66, a resident of Dutchtown, worked long hours and stayed up many nights to coordinate the efforts of hundreds of volunteers -- including National Guardsmen -- who filled sandbags and built a wall to hold back the flood of '93 at Dutchtown; yesterday, he was one of 48 Missourians honored by Gov. Mel Carnahan and Lt. Gov. Roger Wilson for their summer of courage and compassion in fighting the Mississippi River flood.

1968

By noon tomorrow -- and possibly sooner -- Cape Girardeau will have in operation a fully-equipped vehicle to provide emergency ambulance service and to the City of Jackson and Cape Girardeau County; it will be manned around the clock by special shifts of Cape Girardeau firemen with advanced first-aid training; likewise, the Jackson City Council last night directed that city police use police cars for ambulances; the two towns and the county have been unable to come to terms on a contract with the Cape County Private Ambulance Service; as a consequence, the service stopped emergency runs on public roadways at 5 p.m. yesterday.

Entertainment was provided by Bob Crosby, brother of Bing Crosby, and his Bobcat Band, followed by dancing, at the annual Christmas dinner and party of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club last night at the Purple Crackle Club in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.