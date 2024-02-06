All sections
RecordsDecember 16, 2023
Out of the past: Dec. 16
1998

Local residents seem to support yesterday's airstrikes against Iraq, although a few questioned the president's timing; Christmas shoppers and storekeepers at West Park Mall paused briefly to discuss the latest military action in Iraq; "I think we should have dropped bombs on him (Saddam Hussein) a long time ago. I mean he's been pushing his limits," said Thomas Koehler, 25, of Cape Girardeau; President Clinton announced the attack a day before the House was to begin debate on his impeachment, with votes expected Friday.

Dr. Dan Steska is the new superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District; the school board made the announcement yesterday afternoon in a press release; Steska will replace Dr. Dan Tallent, who will resign June 30 after three years as superintendent.

1973

An open house is held in the afternoon to show off the newly renovated, open-space educational facilities of Franklin School; school officials hope the school, which is 45 years old, is good for at least another 30 to 35 years after the renovation, which included new plumbing and heating.

Construction is progressing on two new Cape Girardeau restaurant facilities, Western Sizzling Steak House on South Kingshighway and Ken's Pizza Parlors on North Kingshighway; masonry work was started on the former, and site preparation has been completed for the latter.

1948

Fire which threatened the three-story Sturdivant Bank building, Main and Themis streets last night, gutted the three second-story rooms occupied by Dr. Ralph G. Boutin and destroyed an estimated $7,000 worth of dental equipment; the fire, which was burning furiously when firefighters arrived, was centered in Boutin's offices; among the larger pieces of equipment destroyed were two dental chairs and a new x-ray machine.

Dr. A.E. Dalton, 84, a physician who retired four years ago after 47 years of practice, 31 years of which were spent in Cape Girardeau, dies of a heart condition and complications at a local hospital; he had been in failing health the past four years.

1923

With their building on Themis Street soon to be sold, members of the Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge are preparing to lease the second floor of the Wulfers Building at Pacific and Broadway.

The annual dinner for the Teachers College football squad was held last evening in the Education Building; 22 players attended, 14 of whom won their letters this season; they were Herbert Illers of Jackson, 1923 captain; Paul Haman, Cape Girardeau; Gordon Muir, Illiopolis, Illinois, 1924 captain; Ora Schwidde, Sullivan, Missouri; John Slattery and Ralph Van Dover, Naylor, Missouri; Lloyd Smith, Commerce, Missouri; Henry McKay, Kennett, Missouri; Iverson Michie, Ernest Medcalf and Art Farrar, Cape Girardeau; Ralph Edmonson, McClure, Illinois; Louis Meyer, Millersville, and George Miller, Maplewood, Missouri.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

