Out of the past: Dec. 16

1998

Local residents seem to support yesterday's airstrikes against Iraq, although a few questioned the president's timing; Christmas shoppers and storekeepers at West Park Mall paused briefly to discuss the latest military action in Iraq; "I think we should have dropped bombs on him (Saddam Hussein) a long time ago. I mean he's been pushing his limits," said Thomas Koehler, 25, of Cape Girardeau; President Clinton announced the attack a day before the House was to begin debate on his impeachment, with votes expected Friday.

Dr. Dan Steska is the new superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District; the school board made the announcement yesterday afternoon in a press release; Steska will replace Dr. Dan Tallent, who will resign June 30 after three years as superintendent.

1973

An open house is held in the afternoon to show off the newly renovated, open-space educational facilities of Franklin School; school officials hope the school, which is 45 years old, is good for at least another 30 to 35 years after the renovation, which included new plumbing and heating.

Construction is progressing on two new Cape Girardeau restaurant facilities, Western Sizzling Steak House on South Kingshighway and Ken's Pizza Parlors on North Kingshighway; masonry work was started on the former, and site preparation has been completed for the latter.