Out of the past: Dec. 16

1997

An expanded hotel-motel-restaurant tax and 13 proposed fee increases on everything from cat and dog licenses to sewer hookup fees will go before Cape Girardeau voters in April; the City Council approved placing all those items on the ballot for the April 7 municipal election at a meeting last night; a proposal for a vote on the hotel-motel-restaurant tax, which would make bed-and-breakfast establishments eligible for collecting the city's 3% hotel-motel tax and would require convenience stores and supermarkets to collect the 1% restaurant tax on some items, was approved on a 5-1 vote.

May Greene and Washington elementary schools probably will remain open for an extra year, superintendent Dr. Dan Tallent told the Board of Education last night; slow progress on a new elementary school near the Bertling-Sprigg intersection is to blame for the delay.

1972

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Allegations that Perryville City Councils over the past decade have been negligent in the construction of a new sewage disposal plant have erupted into a heated controversy here; the present council has been given until Jan. 31 to comply with requirements of the Missouri Clean Water Commission if it is to receive state and federal grants to help finance the long-proposed, estimated $1.9 million plant; the city, however, hasn't yet set a date for a special bond issue toward construction of the plant.

Cape Girardeau has its lowest temperature of the young winter season in the morning, a frosty 8 degrees, following in the wake of Friday morning's snowstorm.