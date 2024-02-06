Out of the past: Dec. 16

1996

Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois residents are surprised when they awaken to the first significant snow of the season; a 30-mile-wide area from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to Marion, Illinois, received 3 to 8 inches of snow; it closes schools, creates slippery roads and strands motorists in portions of the district.

Kent Street has sparked a number of debates over the last six years and may be the cause of many more to come; the Cape Girardeau City Council hears from two people who have a great interest in Kent; one, Dr. David Westrich, wants it extended so traffic on Belleridge Pike -- one of two roads out of Randol Farms Subdivision -- will be lessened; the other, Randol Farms developer David Gerlach, thinks the extension is unnecessary; the city can build the road, he says, but can forget the idea that he will pay for it.

1971

Members of the congregation view storm damage to the 96-year-old Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown. Workers cleared away the tower, steeple and bells blown onto the roof. Southeast Missourian archive

Confusion, shock and crowds of curious onlookers hamper clean-up efforts following tornadoes and severe thunderstorms that battered the area early Wednesday leaving one person dead and 24 injured; in hard-hit Scott City, crowds viewing the destruction are hampering clean-up efforts, says Mayor Cliff Campbell; the largest damage estimate thus far has been to the 96-year-old Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown, Missouri, where repairs are estimated at $20,000; strong winds toppled the steeple and tower, causing extensive damage to the roof.

The Cape Girardeau City Council took its first official action toward an option to purchase 78 acres of the Lefarth farm for new park land in the south part of the city; simultaneously, the council announced an option to buy a one-acre tract fronting on Perryville Road to round out the acreage on the former Koerber farm where a new city park is to be developed to serve the northern section of town.