Out of the past: Dec. 16

1995

Signs of gang activity are on the decline in Cape Girardeau, city police say; because of arrests and the incarceration of key figures who have promoted gang activity in the past, signs of gang activity such as graffiti and people wearing gang colors aren't been as prevalent here, police officer Charlie Herbst says.

Trans World Express will reinstate a round-trip Sunday flight between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau on Feb. 4; TWE officials said Friday they would reinstate Sunday flight service for Cape Girardeau even though weekend flights are no longer covered by the Essential Air Service federal subsidy program.

1970

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Chaffee Mayor Robert H. Capshaw was supposed to step down from the post two months ago, but he's still in office and the City Council apparently is ignoring his resignation; evidently having second thoughts about his resignation submitted to the council Aug. 6, Capshaw said Tuesday he has decided to remain at the helm of municipal affairs.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- A split in the Democratic ranks of Perry County has resulted following the entry of a third candidate, an independent, for the office of county sheriff; Perry County voters will fill the unexpired term of the late Sheriff S.J. Zahner on Dec. 28; Leroy J. Brewer of Perryville announces he has entered the race as an independent; previously announced candidates are acting Sheriff Marvin Lukefahr, a Republican, and Francis S. O'Brien, a Democrat.