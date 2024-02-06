Out of the past: Dec. 16

Signs of gang activity are on the decline in Cape Girardeau, city police say; because of arrests and the incarceration of key figures who have promoted gang activity in the past, signs of gang activity such as graffiti and people wearing gang colors aren't been as prevalent here, police officer Charlie Herbst says.
Trans World Express will reinstate a round-trip Sunday flight between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau on Feb. 4; TWE officials said Friday they would reinstate Sunday flight service for Cape Girardeau even though weekend flights are no longer covered by the Essential Air Service federal subsidy program.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Chaffee Mayor Robert H. Capshaw was supposed to step down from the post two months ago, but he's still in office and the City Council apparently is ignoring his resignation; evidently having second thoughts about his resignation submitted to the council Aug. 6, Capshaw said Tuesday he has decided to remain at the helm of municipal affairs.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- A split in the Democratic ranks of Perry County has resulted following the entry of a third candidate, an independent, for the office of county sheriff; Perry County voters will fill the unexpired term of the late Sheriff S.J. Zahner on Dec. 28; Leroy J. Brewer of Perryville announces he has entered the race as an independent; previously announced candidates are acting Sheriff Marvin Lukefahr, a Republican, and Francis S. O'Brien, a Democrat.
The morning worship service at Centenary Methodist Church features a service of Christmas worship in song, given by the choir under the direction of Professor J.C. Brandt, with Mrs. Brandt providing the organ accompaniment.
A large crowd attends the afternoon Christmas vesper service at State College; highlight of the service, held in the darkened auditorium, are anthems sung by the A Cappella Choir, who form a four-aisle processional and recessional, each member carrying a lighted white candle; Professor Harold O. Grauel reads Christopher Morley's, "The Tree That Didn't Get Trimmed."
The body of Hannah Amelia Travis, who died at the home of Robert Hyatt, 205 S. Sprigg St., Sunday night, is laid away temporarily in a tomb in the mausoleum in New Lorimier Cemetery; E.C. Allen tendered the use of a crypt he owns to J.H. Travis, son of the deceased, until the latter can make arrangements to take his mother's body to the family home in Brooklyn, New York, for burial; currently, Travis is engaged in a big undertaking in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and cannot attend to his mother's final arrangements.
Booze peddlers in Cape Girardeau, who have been dispensing a sickening "tonic" to those who will drink anything so long as it has alcohol in it, want to arbitrate a deal with Prosecuting Attorney J. Henry Caruthers; they know the lid is going to be clamped down hard in Cape Girardeau, so they want to make a deal whereby they can sell off their stock before the lid gets nailed shut; suggestions on how the law might go blind for a short period are bobbing up faster than letters to Santa Claus.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
