Out of the past: Dec. 16

1993

U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson, R-Mo., was grilled yesterday about such tough issues as the president's health-care plan, taxes, the Brady gun-control bill, NAFTA and the environment; interrogators were about 200 students at Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau.

The Area Wide United Fund 1994 fundraising drive exceeded $500,000 for the first time ever, allaying fears the Flood of '93 would weaken contributions; pledges totaling $506,833.44 have been received in the just-completed campaign, an increase of about $50,000 over last year.

1968

George F. Rouse, owner of Cape County Ambulance Service, declares he will stop all public emergency ambulance service at 5 tonight unless certain conditions are met by the county and the cities of Jackson and Cape Girardeau; demands of the ambulance service call for a signed contract between the firm and the three governing bodies and for a $3,000 subsidy payment; the subsidy would consist of $1,500 each for the months of November and December called for in the proposed contract that has been under study by the county and the cities.

Both Southeast Missouri and Saint Francis hospitals announce rate increases of $4 per day, effective Jan. 1, for all patients in the hospitals on that date; the increased charges apply to room, food and nursing care.