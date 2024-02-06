Out of the past: Dec. 15

1997

When Nick Leist, the head band director of Jackson public schools, decided to step down from the podium and set aside his baton, he announced his retirement to his band students first; he didn't want his "kids," as he calls them, hearing the news from someone else; Leist, with nearly 30 years in the Jackson music department, will retire at the end of the school year, concluding a career that has made him one of the most successful band directors in Southeast Missouri.

The package was from the White House; that was special; but to Marty and Laverne "Tootie" Hecht, the package's content -- and what it represented -- was far more special; the package contained a U.S. flag that had been flown over the Capitol on Dec. 3, 1997, in tribute to Hecht's Store and its founder, the late Louis Hecht.

1972

Cape Girardeans slide to work as the first big snowstorm of the season hits Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois; the snowfall, ranging from 1 to 4 inches in the two-state region, is preceded by sleet and freezing rain, which leaves a coating of ice under the snow; driving is hazardous throughout the area, and one fatality is reported; a Dundee, Mississippi, man is killed in a series of accidents involving four tractor-trailer trucks and a car on hazardous Interstate 55 three miles north of here at 2:20 a.m.

A total of 17 Southeast Missouri State University faculty positions will be eliminated in a move made necessary by an enrollment decrease; the reduction of full-time faculty positions in eight academic areas was approved yesterday by the Board of Regents during a closed meeting; faculty members whose positions will be eliminated will be determined by department heads and senior faculty members.