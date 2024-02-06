Out of the past: Dec. 15

When Nick Leist, the head band director of Jackson public schools, decided to step down from the podium and set aside his baton, he announced his retirement to his band students first; he didn't want his "kids," as he calls them, hearing the news from someone else; Leist, with nearly 30 years in the Jackson music department, will retire at the end of the school year, concluding a career that has made him one of the most successful band directors in Southeast Missouri.
The package was from the White House; that was special; but to Marty and Laverne "Tootie" Hecht, the package's content -- and what it represented -- was far more special; the package contained a U.S. flag that had been flown over the Capitol on Dec. 3, 1997, in tribute to Hecht's Store and its founder, the late Louis Hecht.
Cape Girardeans slide to work as the first big snowstorm of the season hits Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois; the snowfall, ranging from 1 to 4 inches in the two-state region, is preceded by sleet and freezing rain, which leaves a coating of ice under the snow; driving is hazardous throughout the area, and one fatality is reported; a Dundee, Mississippi, man is killed in a series of accidents involving four tractor-trailer trucks and a car on hazardous Interstate 55 three miles north of here at 2:20 a.m.
A total of 17 Southeast Missouri State University faculty positions will be eliminated in a move made necessary by an enrollment decrease; the reduction of full-time faculty positions in eight academic areas was approved yesterday by the Board of Regents during a closed meeting; faculty members whose positions will be eliminated will be determined by department heads and senior faculty members.
On the strength of the first big rush to pay 1947 taxes, Cape Girardeau's November collections from all sources totaled $26,281.22, leaving a balance over disbursements for the month of $8,950.08, the second successive month that receipts have exceeded expenditures.
Christmas lights over the Broadway entrance to Fairground Park have been prepared by the Park Department under the supervision of Commissioner Charles Schweer; the archway of many-colored bulbs was turned on Friday night for the first time.
Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Baxter of Minneapolis, Minnesota, who spent Wednesday night in Cape Girardeau, leave early this morning, walking toward St. Louis on their hike covering North America; they started their trip Dec. 14, 1921, and so far have covered 12,511 miles; they began their trek after Mr. Baxter returned from Army service in the World War, suffering from a nervous condition and the loss of the use of one arm; their hike has restored him to health, and he has regained the use of his limb.
The Neighborhood Club, composed of a number of young girls, enjoy a delightful Christmas party at the home of Selma Bohnsack, 734 Good Hope St.; attending the party are Frances Selle, Louise Jungers, Lucy Moeder, Anna Knaup, Antonia and Alethia Haas, Bernice and Philomena Nenninger.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
