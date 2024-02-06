Out of the past: Dec. 15

1994

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. -- Former Cape Girardeau police officer Jack V. Crittendon, 56, died at his home in Webster Groves on Monday; Crittendon joined the Cape Girardeau Police Department after his brother, Don Crittendon, was killed along with auxiliary police officer Herbert Goss in a shoot-out in 1961; he recently retired from the Webster Groves Police Department after 25 years of service.

The Cape Girardeau license bureau will close Monday and Tuesday to move to new quarters at 104 S. Spanish St.; the bureau is moving from 220 N. Main St.; it will occupy the south part of the building which previously housed Monroe Glass.

1969

Two railroad companies -- the Missouri Pacific and the St. Louis Southwestern -- have paid their school taxes for 1969, but under protest, claiming schools don't adequately lower their tax rates to compensate for assessment increases; the companies have 90 days to file lawsuits in Circuit Court to prove their contention.

In a brief ceremony, three newly appointed commissioners of the Housing Authority of Cape Girardeau are administered the oath of office by City Manager Paul F. Frederick; the new commissioners are Richard S. Snider, Cape Girardeau attorney; Vincent A. Kogge, a retired associate of Marquette Cement Mfg. Co., and Donald G. Sherwood, an employee of Hirsch Broadcasting Co.