Out of the past: Dec. 15

1993

A 230-foot radio transmission tower was erected yesterday at 338 N. Henderson Ave., for KRCU, the National Public Radio affiliate at Southeast Missouri State University; the tower replaces the one on the roof of Academic Hall; a boost in power from 100 to 6,000 watts should increase the station's broadcast radius from five to 25 miles.

The first copies of "Images of the Past in the City of Roses," a book produced by the Southeast Missourian concerning the history of Cape Girardeau, have arrived.

1968

Speakers have been placed in the belfry of the General Baptist Church, Broadway and Spanish Street, and Christmas music is being played from 6:30 to 9 each night; the church is also open at that time for downtown Christmas shoppers who might want to come in and rest.

The Rev. C.E. Fleshman, pastor of the Church of the Bible Covenant, dedicates gifts that have been presented to the church during the morning worship service; a complete communion service has been given to the church by Mr. and Mrs. Henry Burnett; Mr. and Mrs. Lester Rhodes have presented a new communion table.