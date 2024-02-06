Out of the past: Dec. 15

1992

Last week, a 13-year-old boy brought two handguns to L.J. Schultz Middle School, apparently to show off the weapons to friends; the incident has led Superintendent Neyland Clark to plan a review of the district's discipline policy, which likely will be toughened.

Local law enforcement officers, in conjunction with the Cape Girardeau County Division of Family Services, take part in the first annual "Shop with a Cop" event at the Wal-Mart Supercenter; the store invited 50 area children to each spend $30 on themselves for Christmas.

1967

Both sides have filed exceptions to the report of Common Pleas Court commissioners in the condemnation proceedings brought by the State College for the Joseph H. Quatmann property on Woodland Drive; the commissioners had set a value on the property of $74,789.17; the site is the proposed location of a new Education and Psychology Building.

Arvon Phillips, superintendent of recreation for the city of Cape Girardeau, says his department is mapping out an approved bridle trail for horseback riders and a bicycle trail for those wishing to indulge in that sport.