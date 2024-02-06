Out of the past: Dec. 15

Last week, a 13-year-old boy brought two handguns to L.J. Schultz Middle School, apparently to show off the weapons to friends; the incident has led Superintendent Neyland Clark to plan a review of the district's discipline policy, which likely will be toughened.
Local law enforcement officers, in conjunction with the Cape Girardeau County Division of Family Services, take part in the first annual "Shop with a Cop" event at the Wal-Mart Supercenter; the store invited 50 area children to each spend $30 on themselves for Christmas.
Both sides have filed exceptions to the report of Common Pleas Court commissioners in the condemnation proceedings brought by the State College for the Joseph H. Quatmann property on Woodland Drive; the commissioners had set a value on the property of $74,789.17; the site is the proposed location of a new Education and Psychology Building.
Arvon Phillips, superintendent of recreation for the city of Cape Girardeau, says his department is mapping out an approved bridle trail for horseback riders and a bicycle trail for those wishing to indulge in that sport.
Surviving a number of Japanese strafing attacks, including one in which 11 Englishmen lost their lives, Glenn Yarberry, a mechanic with the American Volunteer Group, the Flying Tigers, who terrorized the Japanese in the first six months of the war, is in Cape Girardeau visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alois Zimmer, and his uncle, A.W. Zimmer Jr.; Yarberry is now a mechanic and flight engineer for Pan American Airways and is to leave Jan. 1 for Calcutta, India, to take a position with its subsidiary, Chinese National Airways.
Dr. Victor H. Karpass, former Cape Girardeau physician, who was called into the Army Medical Corps as a first lieutenant last Feb. 20, has been reported missing in action; it is believed that he is with a unit which sailed from England for North Africa.
A complaint has officially gone to the state Public Service Commission at Jefferson City against the failure of the Missouri Public Utilities Co. to carry out provisions of orders issued to it by the state commission for the purpose of giving Cape Girardeau an adequate source of water; City Attorney Oscar A. Knehans, with the approval of Mayor Will Hirsch, mails a notice to the commission that the utilities company has failed to install a new intake pipe reaching out into the current of the river; failure to do so has left the city without a healthy water supply.
Since last Monday, the Wagner bake shop at Jackson has been licensed by the government and is under government supervision; all loaves must weigh in at 8-ounce units 12 hours after baking.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
