Out of the past: Dec. 14

1998

Move aside, Elmo; Furby has taken center stage as this year's hot holiday toy, and by all accounts, the Furby frenzy has outpaced Elmo, a red furry Muppet who lives on "Sesame Street"; Furby, an interactive, gremlin-like plush animal, has parents camping out in the middle of the night waiting for stores to open; on the secondary market, the little critter is selling for two or three times its regular $30 price.

New owners now occupy the former Ratliff's Grocery Store at 1007 S. Sprigg St.; the name has changed, but the service remains the same at "The New Store," which was opened more than a week ago by Walter and Rosetta Jackson-White; Ratliff's Grocery provided necessities to people in Cape Girardeau for more than four decades; but the store closed earlier this year when Juanita Ratliff, owner since 1950, gave up its operations because of health reasons.

1973

Longtime fire chief Carl Lewis, who wrote Cape Girardeau's first electrical code and, in 1948, fought for a city building code to prevent "houses that were built to burn," will retire Feb. 7 after 37 years with the department, 33 as chief; Lewis recalls when he started with the department it was an eight-man force and its equipment consisted of "an old '36 Dodge, a '31 American LaFrance, and an old Robinson ladder truck that ran like a crippled dog, kind of sideways down the street."

For 450 Cape Girardeau children this Christmas, Santa Claus will arrive three days early in a motorized sled with eight cylinders taking the place of his eight tiny reindeer; Santa, aided by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, will deliver Christmas gift to 450 children in 145 less-fortunate families in the hours after dark Dec. 21 as part of the Jaycees' annual Operation Santa Claus.